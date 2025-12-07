Atlantic Alano Club's Memberships

Atlantic Alano Club

Ambassador Membership
$30

Renews monthly

Monthly memberships will be renewed automatically. Your members will be charged on the same day each month.


The Ambassador Membership allows you to enjoy all Standard Membership benefits plus free admission to all AAC events throughout the year.

Created for members who wish to make a greater impact, a portion of every Ambassador Membership directly supports the Capital Campaign Fund, helping the Atlantic Alano Club work toward securing a permanent home for our community.

Your generosity not only sustains the daily function of the club but also helps build its future.

Standard Membership Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

The Standard Membership provides full access to all member privileges, voting rights, event discounts, and participation in the direction of the Atlantic Alano Club. Your support helps us maintain a safe and welcoming space for recovery.

Standard Membership Yearly
$100

Valid until March 9, 2027

The Standard Membership provides full access to all member privileges, voting rights, event discounts, and participation in the direction of the Atlantic Alano Club. Your support helps us maintain a safe and welcoming space for recovery.

Disabled Standard Membership Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

Designed to ensure accessibility for all, the Disabled Standard Membership offers the same benefits and privileges as the Standard Membership at a reduced rate. This level helps us continue supporting members of our community with limited income or disability status.

Disabled Standard Membership Yearly
$50

Valid until March 9, 2027

Designed to ensure accessibility for all, the Disabled Standard Membership offers the same benefits and privileges as the Standard Membership at a reduced rate. This level helps us continue supporting members of our community with limited income or disability status.

