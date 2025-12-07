Atlantic Alano Club's Memberships

Monthly memberships will be renewed automatically. Your members will be charged on the same day each month.





The Ambassador Membership allows you to enjoy all Standard Membership benefits plus free admission to all AAC events throughout the year.

Created for members who wish to make a greater impact, a portion of every Ambassador Membership directly supports the Capital Campaign Fund, helping the Atlantic Alano Club work toward securing a permanent home for our community.

Your generosity not only sustains the daily function of the club but also helps build its future.