Atlantic Alano Club's Memberships

Renews monthly
Monthly memberships will be renewed automatically. Your members will be charged on the same day each month.
The Ambassador Membership allows you to enjoy all Standard Membership benefits plus free admission to all AAC events throughout the year.
Created for members who wish to make a greater impact, a portion of every Ambassador Membership directly supports the Capital Campaign Fund, helping the Atlantic Alano Club work toward securing a permanent home for our community.
Your generosity not only sustains the daily function of the club but also helps build its future.
The Standard Membership provides full access to all member privileges, voting rights, event discounts, and participation in the direction of the Atlantic Alano Club. Your support helps us maintain a safe and welcoming space for recovery.
Designed to ensure accessibility for all, the Disabled Standard Membership offers the same benefits and privileges as the Standard Membership at a reduced rate. This level helps us continue supporting members of our community with limited income or disability status.
