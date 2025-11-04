Atlas Holiday Bazaar

Hot Cocoa Stocking Stuffer -Reindeer item
$3

Delight in holiday cheer with this adorable reindeer-themed hot cocoa mix! Featuring premium cocoa from McSteven's, chocolate morsels, and fluffy marshmallows, it’s the perfect festive treat for party favors or stocking stuffers.

Hot Cocoa Holiday Greetings 3 for $5 item
Hot Cocoa Holiday Greetings 3 for $5
$5

Warm up the season with these beautifully packaged hot cocoa gifts! Each includes Swiss Miss hot cocoa, fluffy marshmallows, and a festive candy cane. They’re perfect for holiday greetings and cozy moments.
It will make a great holiday greeting for service workers, neighbors, colleagues and friends, coaches, team mates...

Snowman Chocolate - Hershey Bars item
$3

These charming snowmen—crafted from 1.55 oz Hershey bars with handmade hats and scarves—are sure to bring smiles on Christmas morning. Perfect for stockings, they’re a delightful treat for kids and adults alike!

Snowman Nuggets- 5 packages of 3 item
$10

Spread holiday cheer with these adorable Snowman Hershey Nuggets! Each festive snowman, complete with a little hat, is a sweet holiday greeting that’s sure to brighten anyone's day
4 packages of 3 nuggets for $10

Chocolate wreath with mini ornament item
$4

This charming wreath features Ferrero Rocher chocolates, accompanied by a mini ornament —perfect as a thoughtful stocking stuffer or a sweet gesture for someone special this holiday season!

Snowman Nuggets- 1 pack item
$3

Spread holiday cheer with these adorable Snowman Hershey Nuggets! Each festive snowman, complete with a little hat, is a sweet holiday greeting that’s sure to brighten anyone's day .(Milk chocolate only)

