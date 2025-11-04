Atlas Holiday Bazaar

Delight in holiday cheer with this adorable reindeer-themed hot cocoa mix! Featuring premium cocoa from McSteven's, chocolate morsels, and fluffy marshmallows, it’s the perfect festive treat for party favors or stocking stuffers.
Warm up the season with these beautifully packaged hot cocoa gifts! Each includes Swiss Miss hot cocoa, fluffy marshmallows, and a festive candy cane. They’re perfect for holiday greetings and cozy moments.
It will make a great holiday greeting for service workers, neighbors, colleagues and friends, coaches, team mates...
These charming snowmen—crafted from 1.55 oz Hershey bars with handmade hats and scarves—are sure to bring smiles on Christmas morning. Perfect for stockings, they’re a delightful treat for kids and adults alike!
Spread holiday cheer with these adorable Snowman Hershey Nuggets! Each festive snowman, complete with a little hat, is a sweet holiday greeting that’s sure to brighten anyone's day
4 packages of 3 nuggets for $10
This charming wreath features Ferrero Rocher chocolates, accompanied by a mini ornament —perfect as a thoughtful stocking stuffer or a sweet gesture for someone special this holiday season!
