ATLAS Sneaker Ball 2025

2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd

New York, NY 10027, USA

The Grail Package
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

VIP Table for 10 guests with Premium

Table Placement.

2 Hour Open Bar/Appetizers

Celebratory bottle (2) of champagne

ATLAS Swag Bag

Verbal recognition during the event

The Big Stepper Package
$650

VIP Table for 5 guests with

Table Placement.

2 Hour Open Bar/Appetizers

ATLAS Swag Bag

Verbal recognition during the event

The Heavy Hitter Package
$125

Entry for One

2 Hour Open Bar/Appetizers

Reserved General Seating

‘Thank You’ Gift

The Plug Package
$100

Entry and 2 Hour Open Bar for one (1).

The Assist Package
free

Value of Goods/Services. Tailored recognition and guest access depending on contribution value (e.g., catering, décor, raffle items, media)

The Hookup Package
$100

We are unable to attend

but pleased to make a contribution!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing