Atlas Youth Outreach 6th Annual Trivia Night

Price of 1 VIP table for 8 people includes everything general admission includes PLUS your table will be in a prime spot for an optimal trivia experience, a drink and scorecard runner for your table, Atlas koozies (8), and one food item provided to your table (you will have a choice from 3-4 local food vendors-email will be sent separately). Tables may bring their own food, wine and liquor (no outside beer may be brought in).