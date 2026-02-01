Atlas Youth Outreach

Hosted by

Atlas Youth Outreach

About this event

Atlas Youth Outreach 6th Annual Trivia Night

1623 Jeffco Blvd

Arnold, MO 63010, USA

1 Table (8 People)
$250

Price of 1 table for 8 people includes soda, water, and beer. Tables may bring their own food, wine and liquor (no outside beer may be brought in).

1 VIP Table (8 People)
$300

Price of 1 VIP table for 8 people includes everything general admission includes PLUS your table will be in a prime spot for an optimal trivia experience, a drink and scorecard runner for your table, Atlas koozies (8), and one food item provided to your table (you will have a choice from 3-4 local food vendors-email will be sent separately). Tables may bring their own food, wine and liquor (no outside beer may be brought in).

Add a donation for Atlas Youth Outreach

$

