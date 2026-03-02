ATLC Spring Basket Raffle

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Yellow chick Squishmallow, giant chalk, bubbles, a water gun, a Peeps activity book, Play-Doh, a NeeDoh fidget, chocolate, and a $10 Dunkin' Donuts gift card. (Valued at $50.)
Yellow chick Squishmallow, giant chalk, bubbles, a water gun, a Peeps activity book, Play-Doh, a NeeDoh fidget, chocolate, and a $10 Dunkin' Donuts gift card. (Valued at $50.)
$25 Ferris BBQ gift card, $25 Ruska Coffee gift card, $25 DOC's gas card, Pink Hibiscus Tree Hut sugar scrub, Dr. Squatch Men's Soap Bar, 2 pack of Aquaphor Lip Repair, chocolates, bouquet of flowers, flower seed packets, and a plant terrarium. (Valued at $175)
$25 Ferris BBQ gift card, $25 Ruska Coffee gift card, $25 DOC's gas card, Pink Hibiscus Tree Hut sugar scrub, Dr. Squatch Men's Soap Bar, 2 pack of Aquaphor Lip Repair, chocolates, bouquet of flowers, flower seed packets, and a plant terrarium. (Valued at $175)
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