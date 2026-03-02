Aroostook Mental Health Services Inc

Hosted by

Aroostook Mental Health Services Inc

About this raffle

ATLC Spring Basket Raffle

Kid's Basket: one ticket for $2.00
$2

Yellow chick Squishmallow, giant chalk, bubbles, a water gun, a Peeps activity book, Play-Doh, a NeeDoh fidget, chocolate, and a $10 Dunkin' Donuts gift card. (Valued at $50.)

Kid's basket: six tickets for $10.00
$10

Yellow chick Squishmallow, giant chalk, bubbles, a water gun, a Peeps activity book, Play-Doh, a NeeDoh fidget, chocolate, and a $10 Dunkin' Donuts gift card. (Valued at $50.)

Adult's Basket: one ticket for $2.00
$2

$25 Ferris BBQ gift card, $25 Ruska Coffee gift card, $25 DOC's gas card, Pink Hibiscus Tree Hut sugar scrub, Dr. Squatch Men's Soap Bar, 2 pack of Aquaphor Lip Repair, chocolates, bouquet of flowers, flower seed packets, and a plant terrarium. (Valued at $175)

Adult's Basket: six tickets for $10.00
$10

$25 Ferris BBQ gift card, $25 Ruska Coffee gift card, $25 DOC's gas card, Pink Hibiscus Tree Hut sugar scrub, Dr. Squatch Men's Soap Bar, 2 pack of Aquaphor Lip Repair, chocolates, bouquet of flowers, flower seed packets, and a plant terrarium. (Valued at $175)

Add a donation for Aroostook Mental Health Services Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!