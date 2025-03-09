GENERAL PHILEMON THOMAS CHAPTER, LOUISIANA SOCIETY, SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, INC.
Attakapas & GPT Chapters 2025 Silent Auction - Sons of the American Revolution
Marquis de Lafayette Triumphal Portrait Brooch
$250
Starting bid
Marquis de Lafayette Triumphal Return Tour Period Commemorative Portrait Brooch Hand-Tinted, Gold Gilt c.1824 Brooch - converted to necklace pendant
This ornately detailed glass-domed with hand-colored engraved portrait of Lafayette facing left is in excellent condition with clean and sharp details. On Lafayette's 1824 to 1825 "Triumphal Return Tour" of the United States, many souvenirs and commemorative items were produced and worn to celebrate the event. This particular item from that period is very rare. *All shipping expenses will be paid by the the Seller, shipping will be done most by the most practical and economical means*
Donated by Jeff Nolen
Wittnauer Mint Two Centuries Liberty Peace Progress Medal
$100
Starting bid
A sterling silver coin, "Two Centuries Liberty, Peace & Progress Two Hundred years on July 4th 1776 to 1976". The 44 mm diameter coin is ungraded and uncirculated and is 44 grams of .925 sterling silver. *All shipping expenses will be paid by the the Seller, shipping will be done most by the most practical and economical means*
Donated by Jeff Nolen
Porcelain Medallion - 200th Anniversay of George Washington
$100
Starting bid
Austrian-made 3 inch porcelain medallion showing George Washington on horseback celebrating the 200th anniversary of Washington's birth with dates 1732 to 1932. Reverse of medallion is marked "Wein" with crown and shield maker's mark. *All shipping expenses will be paid by the the Seller, shipping will be done most by the most practical and economical means*
Donated by Jeff Nolen
Vintage "Three Musicians" Print
$100
Starting bid
Professionally framed and matted 16"x19" Pablo Picasso vintage color gravure titled "Three Musicians", engraved in Germany, circa 1955. *All shipping expenses will be paid by the the Seller, shipping will be done most by the most practical and economical means*
Romero Britto Offset Lithograph
$100
Starting bid
Romero Britto Offset Lithograph
Frame Size: Approximately 16.5 inches x 17.25 inches
Framed: Framed as shown
Biography: “Romero Britto’s whimsical artwork is known across the globe. Whether it’s his monuments and sculptures, paintings, or marketing campaigns, the bold lines and colorful exuberance of his work never fails to put a smile on everyone’s face. His artistic mission is simple: to bring joy and color into people’s lives.”
Artist: Romero Britto
Art Title: Boy Reading
*All shipping expenses will be paid by the the Seller, shipping will be done most by the most practical and economical means*
Ruffino's Gift Card - $50
$50
Starting bid
$50 Ruffino's gift card (good at the Baton Rouge and Lafayette locations)
Donated by Ed Chapman
Tyranny & Liberty Framed Wall Decor
$20
Starting bid
Dimensions: 12" H x 16" W x 1.25" D
Let the spirit of freedom move you with this Tyranny & Liberty Framed Wall Decor. This brown MDF frame features a glass front with a print of the American flag inside. Within the frame there is also a beige piece of paper with a quote by Thomas Jefferson. Display this patriotic piece in an office, classroom, or as part of your Independence Day decor.
*All shipping expenses will be paid by the the Seller, shipping will be done most by the most practical and economical means*
