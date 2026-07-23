ATTC Classes - Fall 2026

If you choose this option, you will not pay anything during registration. You will receive an invoice to the email on file that will be due on the 1st of each month (Sept 1, Oct 1, Nov 1). Monthly payments will be divided by three (3) and incur a $5.00 per month per student processing fee. Payment instructions will be included with the invoice. Please communicate any financial hardship or unforeseen circumstance as quickly as possible.