A white notepad-style graphic with "All Things Theatre Company" written on it, featuring a cursor icon, is set against a black and white speckled background, with text below instructing viewers to click a link for class information.
All Things Theatre Company

Hosted by

All Things Theatre Company

About this event

ATTC Classes - Fall 2026

4170 Texas 6 Frontage Rd

College Station, TX 77845, USA

$150.00 per CLASS for ONE CLASS (1 student)
$150

Choose one class from the options in the next section.

$140.00 per CLASS for TWO CLASSES (1 student)
$280

Choose two classes from the options in the next section.

$130.00 per CLASS for THREE CLASSES (1 student)
$390

Choose three classes from the options in the next section.

$120.00 per CLASS for FOUR CLASSES (1 student)
$480

Select all four classes in the next section.

$140.00 per STUDENT for ONE CLASS (2 students)
$140

You MUST select TWO of these tickets. If you select only one ticket, we will contact you to purchase the required number of tickets. This discount is for 2 students and 1 class for each student.

$130.00 per STUDENT for ONE CLASS (3 students)
$130

You MUST select THREE of these tickets. If you select less than three tickets, we will contact you to purchase the required number of tickets. This discount is for 3 students and 1 class for each student.

$120.00 per STUDENT for ONE CLASS (4 students)
$120

You MUST select FOUR of these tickets. If you select less than four tickets, we will contact you to purchase the required number of tickets. This discount is for 4 students and 1 class for each student.

MONTHLY PAYMENT OPTION
Free

If you choose this option, you will not pay anything during registration. You will receive an invoice to the email on file that will be due on the 1st of each month (Sept 1, Oct 1, Nov 1). Monthly payments will be divided by three (3) and incur a $5.00 per month per student processing fee. Payment instructions will be included with the invoice. Please communicate any financial hardship or unforeseen circumstance as quickly as possible.

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