ATTC Classes - Fall 2026

About this event
Choose one class from the options in the next section.
Choose two classes from the options in the next section.
Choose three classes from the options in the next section.
Select all four classes in the next section.
You MUST select TWO of these tickets. If you select only one ticket, we will contact you to purchase the required number of tickets. This discount is for 2 students and 1 class for each student.
You MUST select THREE of these tickets. If you select less than three tickets, we will contact you to purchase the required number of tickets. This discount is for 3 students and 1 class for each student.
You MUST select FOUR of these tickets. If you select less than four tickets, we will contact you to purchase the required number of tickets. This discount is for 4 students and 1 class for each student.
If you choose this option, you will not pay anything during registration. You will receive an invoice to the email on file that will be due on the 1st of each month (Sept 1, Oct 1, Nov 1). Monthly payments will be divided by three (3) and incur a $5.00 per month per student processing fee. Payment instructions will be included with the invoice. Please communicate any financial hardship or unforeseen circumstance as quickly as possible.
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