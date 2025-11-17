ATTC Classes - Spring 2026

Thursdays 7:00-8:30pm

February 5-April 30 (break for spring break March 10)

*Feb 10, 24 and April 14 and 28 will be TUESDAY classes*

Public Performance: May 1 and 2 at 7:00pm





We will host our first ever musical theatre class that will culminate in a public performance on May 1st and 2nd! We will be singing songs from the Disney songbook all focused on daring to dream. This is a great chance for students to use their talent and voices to learn how to better perform musical theatre in preparation for Godspell, Jr. auditions in the Summer. Disney’s Dare to Dream Jr. is a 60-minute musical revue that follows an eager group of trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio. As the group sets out to help each other discover their dreams, they work together to explore the power of dreams to unite, inspire, and make anything possible. Drawing from a century of beloved Disney films, Dare to Dream Jr. features songs appearing for the first time ever in a Disney stage musical, including fan-favorites from The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Encanto, and Frozen II. This musical revue is a thrilling mix of contemporary songs, timeless classics, and brand-new medleys that are sure to surprise and delight Disney lovers of all ages. Designed specifically for today’s young performers and full of opportunities for ensembles big and small, Dare to Dream Jr. turns a century of Disney magic into a theatrical celebration of music, creativity, and the dreams that live inside us all.





Performances will be ticketed at $15 per ticket. Each registration will receive 2 complimentary tickets.