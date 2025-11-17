ATTC Classes - Spring 2026

Hosted by
College Station, TX 77845, USA
Thursdays 5:30-6:50pm
February 5-April 28 (break for spring break-March 10)
*Feb 10, 24 and April 14 and 28 will be TUESDAY classes*
Showcase Performance: April 28 at 6:00pm
Everyone has a creative desire within them that was placed there by our Creator, God. At C2C we will spend 12 weeks discovering all we can by combining skills of acting, improv, storytelling and design in theatre…all while learning about our Creator. We will focus on learning how to tap into the creativity in each of us and use it to build an original work to perform at the end of the camp. If you have been looking for a place to grow as an artist and storyteller, as well as grow in your knowledge and study of Biblical truth, come join us!
Thursdays 7:00-8:30pm
February 5-April 30 (break for spring break March 10)
*Feb 10, 24 and April 14 and 28 will be TUESDAY classes*
Public Performance: May 1 and 2 at 7:00pm
We will host our first ever musical theatre class that will culminate in a public performance on May 1st and 2nd! We will be singing songs from the Disney songbook all focused on daring to dream. This is a great chance for students to use their talent and voices to learn how to better perform musical theatre in preparation for Godspell, Jr. auditions in the Summer. Disney’s Dare to Dream Jr. is a 60-minute musical revue that follows an eager group of trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio. As the group sets out to help each other discover their dreams, they work together to explore the power of dreams to unite, inspire, and make anything possible. Drawing from a century of beloved Disney films, Dare to Dream Jr. features songs appearing for the first time ever in a Disney stage musical, including fan-favorites from The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Encanto, and Frozen II. This musical revue is a thrilling mix of contemporary songs, timeless classics, and brand-new medleys that are sure to surprise and delight Disney lovers of all ages. Designed specifically for today’s young performers and full of opportunities for ensembles big and small, Dare to Dream Jr. turns a century of Disney magic into a theatrical celebration of music, creativity, and the dreams that live inside us all.
Performances will be ticketed at $15 per ticket. Each registration will receive 2 complimentary tickets.
Theatre Club will meet 4 times this semester! Each meeting, we will have a different focus we are working on, as well as fun games and time for the kids to hang out with one another!
February 7th - Theatre Basics
March 21st - Improv (@The Grove BCS - 2775 Barron Rd, College Station, TX 77845)
April 11th - Storytelling
May 9th - Audition Workshop
10:00am-12:00pm
