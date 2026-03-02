ATTC Summer Camps 2026

About this event
This camp is for kids entering Kindergarten through entering 4th grade. Camp dates are June 8-11 from 8:30am-11:30am daily. There will be a public performance on June 11 at 11:00am.
There is a limited number of campers (30 total): 15 K-1 & 15 2-4.
Camp will be held at Living Hope in College Station.
This camp is for kids entering Kindergarten through entering 4th grade. Camp dates are July 13-16 from 8:30am-11:30am daily. There will be a public performance on July 16 at 11:00am.
There is a limited number of campers (30 total): 15 K-1 & 15 2-4.
Camp will be held at Living Hope in College Station.
This camp is for kids 5th through 12th grades. All rehearsals will take place from 2:00pm-6:00pm. The rehearsal dates are May 26-28, June 1-4, and June 8-11. Performances will be at 7:00pm on June 12-13 and 2:00pm on June 13.
There is a limited number of campers (20 total). Tech campers select the Godspell Jr. TECH option.
Based on the Gospel of Matthew, and drawing from various theatrical traditions, such as clowning, pantomime, charades, acrobatics and vaudeville, this show is a unique, groundbreaking reflection on a New Testament story, with a message of kindness, tolerance and love.
Performances and some rehearsals will be held at Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.
This camp is for kids 5th through 12th grades. All rehearsals will take place from 2:00pm-6:00pm. The rehearsal dates are May 26-28, June 1-4, and June 8-11. Performances will be at 7:00pm on June 12-13 and 2:00pm on June 13.
Tech campers select the TECH Godspell Jr. option. There is a limited number of tech campers (5 total). All technical campers must be entering the 7th grade or above.
Based on the Gospel of Matthew, and drawing from various theatrical traditions, such as clowning, pantomime, charades, acrobatics and vaudeville, this show is a unique, groundbreaking reflection on a New Testament story, with a message of kindness, tolerance and love.
Performances and some rehearsals will be held at Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.
This camp is for kids entering 2nd through 8th grades. All rehearsals will take place from 2:00pm-5:00pm. The rehearsal dates are June 15-18 and June 22-25. Performances will be at 7:00pm on June 26-27 and 2:00pm on June 27.
There is a limited number of campers (15 total). Tech campers select the Big Bad TECH option. All technical campers must be entering the 7th grade or above.
Big Bad is a play that showcases the courtroom trial of The Big Bad Wolf, with the Fairy Godmother and Evil Stepmother as attorneys, and the characters of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf.
Rehearsals and performances will be held at Living Hope in College Station.
Tech is for students entering 7th through 12th grades. All rehearsals will take place from 2:00pm-5:00pm. The rehearsal dates are June 15-18 and June 22-25. Performances will be at 7:00pm on June 26-27 and 2:00pm on June 27.
Tech campers select the TECH Big Bad option. There is a limited number of tech campers (5 total). All technical campers must be entering the 7th grade or above.
Big Bad is a play that showcases the courtroom trial of The Big Bad Wolf, with the Fairy Godmother and Evil Stepmother as attorneys, and the characters of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf.
Rehearsals and performances will be held at Living Hope in College Station.
This camp is for kids 7th through 12th grades. All rehearsals will take place from 2:00pm-5:00pm. The rehearsal dates are July 13-16, July 20-23, and July 27-30. Performances will be at 7:00pm on July 31 and 2:00pm and 7:00pm on August 1.
There is a limited number of campers (20 total). Tech campers select the TECH The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe option. All technical campers must be entering the 7th grade or above.
Step into the world of Narnia, created by the master of imaginative enchantment, C.S. Lewis, who invited children to walk into a wardrobe and enjoy both surprise and adventure.
Performances and some rehearsals will be held at Bryan High School Black Box Theatre.
Tech is for kids entering 7th through 12th grades. All rehearsals will take place from 2:00pm-5:00pm. The rehearsal dates are July 13-16, July 20-23, and July 27-30. Performances will be at 7:00pm on July 31 and 2:00pm and 7:00pm on August 1.
Tech campers select the TECH The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe option. There is a limited number of tech campers (5 total). All technical campers must be entering the 7th grade or above.
Step into the world of Narnia, created by the master of imaginative enchantment, C.S. Lewis, who invited children to walk into a wardrobe and enjoy both surprise and adventure.
Performances and some rehearsals will be held at Bryan High School Black Box Theatre.
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