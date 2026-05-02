Attend BCFAPA 3rd Annual Snow Party (2026)

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$5 suggested donation per child.🌟 Enjoy a magical day filled with fun, community, and the holiday spirit! Thank you for supporting BCFAPA and helping us continue our mission to make a difference in the lives of children and families in our community. These donations help make events like this possible!
$5 per ticket. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.
$20 per set of 8. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.
$50 per set of 25. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.
$100 per set of 60. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!