Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association

Hosted by

Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association

Attend BCFAPA 3rd Annual Snow Party (2026)

3410 Flanagan Ave

West Melbourne, FL 32904

General admission
$5

$5 suggested donation per child.🌟 Enjoy a magical day filled with fun, community, and the holiday spirit! Thank you for supporting BCFAPA and helping us continue our mission to make a difference in the lives of children and families in our community. These donations help make events like this possible!

Raffle Tickets (1 Ticket)
$5

$5 per ticket. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.

Raffle Tickets (Set of 8)
$20

$20 per set of 8. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.

Raffle Tickets (Set of 25)
$50

$50 per set of 25. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.

Raflle Tickets (Set of 60)
$100

$100 per set of 60. Must be present to win. Thank you for your donations. All proceeds benefit the Brevard County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, a local nonprofit that supports foster and adoptive families.

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