Attendee Registration - 2025 Informed Conference

Full-price conference ticket required for anyone aged 13 or higher. Boxed lunch included.
Children aged 4 through 12 are welcome to attend the conference for $10/each. Boxed lunch included.
Children 3 and under are welcome to attend the conference at no cost. Mothers room will be available for nursing moms. (Boxed lunch NOT included).
An exclusive evening to connect you with like-minded people - includes early access to vendors and interactive Q&A sessions with speakers. Two drink tickets and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!