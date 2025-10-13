After The Well Ministries, Inc.

Offered by

After The Well Ministries, Inc.

About the memberships

ATW Ministries Memberships

Bronze Monthly Donor
$10

Renews monthly

All Monthly Missions Donor Memberships allow you to become a monthly supporter of all missions work that ATW Ministries will be involved in. Becoming a monthly donor will give others the ability to work in the Kingdom who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.

Silver Monthly Donor
$20

Renews monthly

All Monthly Missions Donor Memberships allow you to become a monthly supporter of all missions work that ATW Ministries will be involved in. Becoming a monthly donor will give others the ability to work in the Kingdom who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.

Gold Monthly Donor
$50

Renews monthly

All Monthly Missions Donor Memberships allow you to become a monthly supporter of all missions work that ATW Ministries will be involved in. Becoming a monthly donor will give others the ability to work in the Kingdom who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.

Platinum Monthly Donor
$100

Renews monthly

All Monthly Missions Donor Memberships allow you to become a monthly supporter of all missions work that ATW Ministries will be involved in. Becoming a monthly donor will give others the ability to work in the Kingdom who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.

Podcast Episode Sponsor
$100

No expiration

If you would like to sponsor an episode of our "Apostolic News Network" podcast, you or your business will receive on-air recognition as well as any event announcement, message, or business specials you wish to submit.

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