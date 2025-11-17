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To reserve your performance spot on the ATWAS Disney Trip (August of 2026), please add your NON-REFUNDABLE down payment. Families with more than one actor in the ATWAS Company only need to make one deposit per family.
Please let us know if you are not going with us to Disney World so we can plan. ATWAS Company Members have first right of refusal. Once you tell us you are not attending, we will fill our performance slots with other actors.
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