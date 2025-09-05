Atwater-Winton Lions Club Poinsettia Fundraiser

This link is for $20 each. Atwater-Winton Lions Club presents their 21st Annual Poinsettia Sales. Along with Buhach Colony High School Leo Club. All Sales to benefit community projects.





Order will be taken from NOW until November 15th

The order will be called to Duarte's Nusery on November 15th and picked up on November 24th





Plants will be delivered to your door on November 24, 25, 26.





Each beautiful poinsettia plant will be sold for beginning at $20.00 each or 2 for $35 and up (separate link).





To purchase these beautiful plants, you can contact any Atwater-Winton Lions Club Member or Buhach Colony High School Leo or call:

Barbara Dutra 209-756-2691

Kay McAtee 209-769-9256

Amanda Baptista 209-756-7469

Mary Pereira 209-617-9232

Connie Garza 209-281-1777