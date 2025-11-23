Atwater-Winton Lions Club Poinsettia Fundraiser 6

This link is for 6 poinsettia at total $110. Atwater-Winton Lions Club presents their 21st Annual Poinsettia Sales. Along with Buhach Colony High School Leo Club. All Sales to benefit community projects.





To purchase these beautiful plants, you can contact any Atwater-Winton Lions Club Member or Buhach Colony High School Leo or call:

Barbara Dutra 209-756-2691

Kay McAtee 209-769-9256

Amanda Baptista 209-756-7469

Mary Pereira 209-617-9232

Connie Garza 209-281-1777