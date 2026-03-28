Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center

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Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center

About this event

Auction #2 (copy)

Pick-up location

2159 2nd St, Niland, CA 92257, USA *Shipping possible for actual cost based on weight/location*

Artist John Wyatt Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer item
Artist John Wyatt Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer
$1,009

Starting bid

One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer

Artist Zelda Angelone, Free Love 2026 item
Artist Zelda Angelone, Free Love 2026
$150

Starting bid

Zeldo Angelone is a nomadic multi dimensional mixed media artist drawn to community and creativity of strange and beautiful overlooked places. Combining surreal imagery with emotional symbolism.

Artist John Wyatt@johnwyattphoto Chair in an Abandoned House item
Artist John Wyatt@johnwyattphoto Chair in an Abandoned House
$100

Starting bid

One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Chair in an Abandoned House

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Green Glaze, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Green Glaze, Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Colored Striped, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Colored Striped, Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Orange & Black #2Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Orange & Black #2Pottery
$15

Starting bid

Artist Nelson Mc Cleod item
Artist Nelson Mc Cleod
$300

Starting bid

FEMALE HEAD DONE FROM LIFE

AT THE ART

Artist Lee Abrahamson, Sonoran Desert Mystic item
Artist Lee Abrahamson, Sonoran Desert Mystic
$100

Starting bid


From the bones of the desert rises a quiet shrine to the wild spirit of the Sonoran land. Sonoran Desert Mystic is a sculptural landscape crafted from ancient Ironwood and a base of unknown origin, its twisted grain standing like weathered desert peaks shaped by centuries of wind and sun. The wood forms a natural canyon and mountain silhouette, evoking the rugged horizons where desert light meets endless sky.

At its heart glows a mystical orange cracked crystal, burning like a captured desert sunset. The fractured surface scatters light through fiery veins, suggesting embers, magma, or the last brilliant glow of dusk over the sand.

Across the base, turquoise flows through the wood like hidden desert springs-cool blue-green currents winding through the warm earth tones. These veins of color echo the rare life-giving waters and mineral treasures that sleep beneath the desert floor.

Pieces of desert sandstone anchor the composition, grounding the sculpture in the geology of the Southwest. Their pale, sun-washed surfaces contrast with the deep richness of the Ironwood, recalling the layered cliffs and canyon walls carved by time.

Perched watchfully above the scene is a small vulture, a quiet guardian of the desert's natural cycle. In the harsh Sonoran environment, vultures serve as part of the desert's essential cleanup crew, returning life back to the land and keeping the ecosystem in balance. Here it stands not as a symbol of death, but of renewal-nature's silent steward.

Together these elements create a mystical desert altar: a meeting of earth, mineral, light, and life.

Enjoy

Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman, French pressand Holding Coffee item
Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman, French pressand Holding Coffee
$250

Starting bid

Painted canvas

Author Zelda Angelone item
Author Zelda Angelone item
Author Zelda Angelone
$5

Starting bid

Book.- Zelda is a multi dimensional media artist drawn to community and creativity of strange and beautiful overlooked places. Combining surreal imagery with emotional symbolism

Artist Shelly Piney, Ernie's Boat item
Artist Shelly Piney, Ernie's Boat
$100

Starting bid

Ernie’s boat with working lights and secret reveals with uv light.

Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina, Starry Da Vinci Fish item
Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina, Starry Da Vinci Fish
$25

Starting bid

Starry Da Vinci Fish

Artist Steve Davis - Red Cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Red Cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Blue cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Blue cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Sage cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Sage cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Blue Speckle cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Blue Speckle cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Raspberry cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Raspberry cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Yellow Cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Yellow Cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Local Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman item
Local Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman
$75

Starting bid

Salton Sea Abstract Bird Painting

Artist Sandi Wheaton - Salton Sea Beach item
Artist Sandi Wheaton - Salton Sea Beach
$30

Starting bid

Digital archive print - signed and matted - 22x28

Artist Gary Faye -'Alien Visitor' Photo print item
Artist Gary Faye -'Alien Visitor' Photo print
$200

Starting bid

GaryFaye.com

Artist Gary Faye - 'Gatekeeper' Photo Prints item
Artist Gary Faye - 'Gatekeeper' Photo Prints
$200

Starting bid

GaryFaye.com

Artist Gary Faye - Pier, signed Poster item
Artist Gary Faye - Pier, signed Poster
$100

Starting bid

signed limited edition Poster GaryFaye.com

Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Leaky Pen Slop Art item
Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Leaky Pen Slop Art
$50

Starting bid

Painted on a canvas

Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Free Palestine item
Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Free Palestine
$100

Starting bid

Freedom for Palestine Freedom for All

Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Space Gold item
Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Space Gold
$100

Starting bid

Space Art with Gold leaf

Artist Tarcila Neves - Emergence + Love Booth item
Artist Tarcila Neves - Emergence + Love Booth
$45

Starting bid

1)Emergence. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed.

On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser to collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.

Artist Chebel and Tarcila - Slab City Bunker & item
Artist Chebel and Tarcila - Slab City Bunker &
$45

Starting bid

Slab City Bunker. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed. Collaborative documentation combining photography and digital intervention.

Presented at Bombay Beach Auction March 27. On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser to collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.

Artist Lyosha - White Sunday item
Artist Lyosha - White Sunday
$25

Starting bid

White Sunday. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed. Presented at Bombay Beach Auction March 27. On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser to collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.

Artist Zayne - Ocean Studies & Artist Sophie - Blue Fish item
Artist Zayne - Ocean Studies & Artist Sophie - Blue Fish item
Artist Zayne - Ocean Studies & Artist Sophie - Blue Fish
$60

Starting bid

(1) Ocean Studies. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed.

(2) Blue Fish. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed.


Presented at Bombay Beach Auction March 27. On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser will collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.



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