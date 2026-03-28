Auction #2 (copy)

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One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer
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Zeldo Angelone is a nomadic multi dimensional mixed media artist drawn to community and creativity of strange and beautiful overlooked places. Combining surreal imagery with emotional symbolism.
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One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Chair in an Abandoned House
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FEMALE HEAD DONE FROM LIFE
AT THE ART
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From the bones of the desert rises a quiet shrine to the wild spirit of the Sonoran land. Sonoran Desert Mystic is a sculptural landscape crafted from ancient Ironwood and a base of unknown origin, its twisted grain standing like weathered desert peaks shaped by centuries of wind and sun. The wood forms a natural canyon and mountain silhouette, evoking the rugged horizons where desert light meets endless sky.
At its heart glows a mystical orange cracked crystal, burning like a captured desert sunset. The fractured surface scatters light through fiery veins, suggesting embers, magma, or the last brilliant glow of dusk over the sand.
Across the base, turquoise flows through the wood like hidden desert springs-cool blue-green currents winding through the warm earth tones. These veins of color echo the rare life-giving waters and mineral treasures that sleep beneath the desert floor.
Pieces of desert sandstone anchor the composition, grounding the sculpture in the geology of the Southwest. Their pale, sun-washed surfaces contrast with the deep richness of the Ironwood, recalling the layered cliffs and canyon walls carved by time.
Perched watchfully above the scene is a small vulture, a quiet guardian of the desert's natural cycle. In the harsh Sonoran environment, vultures serve as part of the desert's essential cleanup crew, returning life back to the land and keeping the ecosystem in balance. Here it stands not as a symbol of death, but of renewal-nature's silent steward.
Together these elements create a mystical desert altar: a meeting of earth, mineral, light, and life.
Enjoy
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Painted canvas
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Book.- Zelda is a multi dimensional media artist drawn to community and creativity of strange and beautiful overlooked places. Combining surreal imagery with emotional symbolism
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Ernie’s boat with working lights and secret reveals with uv light.
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Starry Da Vinci Fish
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Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama
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Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama
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Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama
Starting bid
Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama
Starting bid
Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama
Starting bid
Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama
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Salton Sea Abstract Bird Painting
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Digital archive print - signed and matted - 22x28
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GaryFaye.com
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GaryFaye.com
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signed limited edition Poster GaryFaye.com
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Painted on a canvas
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Freedom for Palestine Freedom for All
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Space Art with Gold leaf
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1)Emergence. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed.
On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser to collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.
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Slab City Bunker. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed. Collaborative documentation combining photography and digital intervention.
Presented at Bombay Beach Auction March 27. On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser to collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.
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White Sunday. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed. Presented at Bombay Beach Auction March 27. On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser to collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.
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(1) Ocean Studies. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed.
(2) Blue Fish. 11x17 Fujifilm print on photo paper, framed.
Presented at Bombay Beach Auction March 27. On exhibition at Get Lost Gallery March 28. If sold at auction, artist request purchaser will collect artwork after Biennale closes via BBAC if approved by buyer.
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