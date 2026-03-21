Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center

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Bombay Beach Arts & Culture Center

About this event

Auction #2 (cream label) of 2026 2nd Annual Bombay Beach Arts + Culture Center Auction Online with in person showing March 27th

Pick-up location

2159 2nd St, Niland, CA 92257, USA *Shipping possible for actual cost based on weight/location*

Artist John Wyatt Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer item
Artist John Wyatt Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer
$100

Starting bid

One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Egg Sculpture on Roof and Vintage Trailer

Artist Zelda Angelone, Free Love 2026 item
Artist Zelda Angelone, Free Love 2026
$150

Starting bid

Zeldo Angelone is a nomadic multi dimensional mixed media artist drawn to community and creativity of strange and beautiful overlooked places. Combining surreal imagery with emotional symbolism.

Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina Star Trails & Tentacles item
Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina Star Trails & Tentacles item
Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina Star Trails & Tentacles
$50

Starting bid

11 X 14 Framed print of the newest Bombay Beach installation "Chaos" by @roycenita


Artist John Wyatt@johnwyattphoto Chair in an Abandoned House item
Artist John Wyatt@johnwyattphoto Chair in an Abandoned House
$100

Starting bid

One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Chair in an Abandoned House

Artist John Wyatt @johnwyattphotography Cadillac Hearse item
Artist John Wyatt @johnwyattphotography Cadillac Hearse
$100

Starting bid

One of 8 eight 13 x 19 inch archival digital pigment prints. Signed on the back. This one is titled Cadillac Hearse


Artist Mark Hendrickson: Green Glaze, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Green Glaze, Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Rusty bulge,Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Rusty bulge,Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Gray Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Gray Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Colored Striped, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Colored Striped, Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Gray Petroglyph #1, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Gray Petroglyph #1, Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Red round petroglyph, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Red round petroglyph, Pottery
$15

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Gray Petroglyph #2Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Gray Petroglyph #2Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson:Orange & Black #1 Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson:Orange & Black #1 Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Orange & Black #2Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Orange & Black #2Pottery
$15

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Red square petroglyph Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Red square petroglyph Pottery
$15

Starting bid

Artist Mark Hendrickson: Green relief, Pottery item
Artist Mark Hendrickson: Green relief, Pottery
$20

Starting bid

Artist Nelson Mc Cleod item
Artist Nelson Mc Cleod
$300

Starting bid

FEMALE HEAD DONE FROM LIFE

AT THE ART

Artist Nick Sullivan: TWILIGHT INFERNO @nsulley item
Artist Nick Sullivan: TWILIGHT INFERNO @nsulley
$25

Starting bid

TWILIGHT INFERNO - 1 OF | PRINT - PHOTOGRAPHED AT BOMBAY BEACH BIENNALE 2024

Artist Rhonda Lowe: Wabi-Sabi Bowl item
Artist Rhonda Lowe: Wabi-Sabi Bowl
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted bowl aesthetic celebration of natural imperfection

Artist Lee Abrahamson, Sonoran Desert Mystic item
Artist Lee Abrahamson, Sonoran Desert Mystic
$100

Starting bid


From the bones of the desert rises a quiet shrine to the wild spirit of the Sonoran land. Sonoran Desert Mystic is a sculptural landscape crafted from ancient Ironwood and a base of unknown origin, its twisted grain standing like weathered desert peaks shaped by centuries of wind and sun. The wood forms a natural canyon and mountain silhouette, evoking the rugged horizons where desert light meets endless sky.

At its heart glows a mystical orange cracked crystal, burning like a captured desert sunset. The fractured surface scatters light through fiery veins, suggesting embers, magma, or the last brilliant glow of dusk over the sand.

Across the base, turquoise flows through the wood like hidden desert springs-cool blue-green currents winding through the warm earth tones. These veins of color echo the rare life-giving waters and mineral treasures that sleep beneath the desert floor.

Pieces of desert sandstone anchor the composition, grounding the sculpture in the geology of the Southwest. Their pale, sun-washed surfaces contrast with the deep richness of the Ironwood, recalling the layered cliffs and canyon walls carved by time.

Perched watchfully above the scene is a small vulture, a quiet guardian of the desert's natural cycle. In the harsh Sonoran environment, vultures serve as part of the desert's essential cleanup crew, returning life back to the land and keeping the ecosystem in balance. Here it stands not as a symbol of death, but of renewal-nature's silent steward.

Together these elements create a mystical desert altar: a meeting of earth, mineral, light, and life.

Enjoy

Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman, French pressand Holding Coffee item
Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman, French pressand Holding Coffee
$250

Starting bid

Painted canvas

Artist Lori Powers item
Artist Lori Powers
$100

Starting bid

Windmill inspired by bbac bike rack

Artist Xan Walker item
Artist Xan Walker
$100

Starting bid

Night shot of Shig Memorial with My Way behind. Done in single exposure 2024 Summer

Author Zelda Angelone item
Author Zelda Angelone item
Author Zelda Angelone
$5

Starting bid

Book

Artist Shelly Piney, Ernie's Boat item
Artist Shelly Piney, Ernie's Boat
$100

Starting bid

Ernie’s boat with working lights and secret reveals with uv light.

Artist Bob Swanek @rj.swanek, Sunset Swing item
Artist Bob Swanek @rj.swanek, Sunset Swing
$25

Starting bid

Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Star Child item
Artist Jennifer Korsen @humansmakeart Star Child
$25

Starting bid

Inner child of the stars reaching for hope in a rainbow

Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina, Starry Da Vinci Fish item
Artist Katrina Brown @RedHeadKatrina, Starry Da Vinci Fish
$25

Starting bid

Starry Da Vinci Fish

Artist Steven Lecture item
Artist Steven Lecture
$65

Starting bid

Brass Wind chime

Artist Steve Davis - Red Cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Red Cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Blue cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Blue cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Sage cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Sage cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Blue Speckle cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Blue Speckle cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Raspberry cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Raspberry cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Artist Steve Davis - Yellow Cup item
Artist Steve Davis - Yellow Cup
$40

Starting bid

Wheel thrown cup with granite inclusions fired in a kiln called the Kazegama

Local Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman item
Local Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman item
Local Artist Chris "Ssippi" Wessman
$75

Starting bid

Salton Sea Abstract Bird Painting

Artist Sandi Wheaton - Salton Sea Beach item
Artist Sandi Wheaton - Salton Sea Beach
$30

Starting bid

Digital archive print - signed and matted - 22x28

Local Artist Railene Hartgraves - Suncatchers item
Local Artist Railene Hartgraves - Suncatchers item
Local Artist Railene Hartgraves - Suncatchers item
Local Artist Railene Hartgraves - Suncatchers
$10

Starting bid

1 Heat Shaped Suncatcher, 1 Twisted Suncatcher, 1 Spider Suncatcher, and 4 Bombay Sticker

Artist Gary Faye - Photo Prints item
Artist Gary Faye - Photo Prints
$150

Starting bid

GaryFaye.com

Artist Gary Faye - Photo Prints item
Artist Gary Faye - Photo Prints
$150

Starting bid

GaryFaye.com

Artist Gary Faye - Poster item
Artist Gary Faye - Poster
$100

Starting bid

GaryFaye.com

Artist Gary Faye - Artist Test Proof item
Artist Gary Faye - Artist Test Proof
$75

Starting bid

GaryFaye.com

Artist Jeff Siebrand @siebrandjeff- Metal print item
Artist Jeff Siebrand @siebrandjeff- Metal print
$75

Starting bid

30 x 20 Girl on a swing, April 2019

Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Leaky Pen Slop Art item
Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Leaky Pen Slop Art
$50

Starting bid

Painted on a canvas

Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Free Palestine item
Local Artist Will Rayz Kain - Free Palestine
$100

Starting bid

Freedom for Palestine Freedom for All

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