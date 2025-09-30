2025 GN Summit Raffle & BUY NOW Check Out

Hosted by
Grab 25 chances to win your favorite items in our raffle giveaway.
Drop all 25 tickets on one item or spread them amongst the many options... The choice is yours!
Triple your odds and get 75 chances for just $20! Someone's going to win... Might as well be you!
Enjoy an afternoon for up to 8 guests at Madison Vineyards, a family-owned Livermore winery known for their passion and handcrafted wines.
Then, head to Locanda with a $100 gift card to savor authentic Italian cuisine—often accompanied by live serenades from the staff.
This basket also includes a festive fall platter, two hand-painted wine glasses, and a pumpkin spice candle.
Enjoy 12 Bottles of Classic Tuscany Red Wine from anywhere in the contiguous United States.
8 Days/7 Nights; Either Hacienda Del Mar OR Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa;
10-person Dinner Party with a Professional Waiter
3 Days / 2 Nights with a Private 6-Hour Distillery Tour
3 Days / 2 Nights for Two with a Private Winery Tour with a private chauffeur or hot air balloon ride
8 Days / 7 Nights for Two in Bali
Includes resort, water activity, or Temple visit
4 Day / 3 Night for Two in New Orleans with cooking demonstration
Drive like a Nascar Superstar! Get 8 minutes on a speedway with your own recording
Two tickets to a Golden State Warriors game w/ Hypeman Meet & Greet
Vacation for six w/ 6 Days / 7 Nights in Hawaii or Ireland
Golf Passes for Four w/ Golf Cart Rental
Train Ride Passes for Four
Wine Tasting for Four
