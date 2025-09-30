Gratitude Network

Gratitude Network

2025 GN Summit Raffle & BUY NOW Check Out

Single Raffle Ticket Sheet
$10

Grab 25 chances to win your favorite items in our raffle giveaway.

Drop all 25 tickets on one item or spread them amongst the many options... The choice is yours!

Steal of a Deal - 3 Sheets for $20
$20

Triple your odds and get 75 chances for just $20! Someone's going to win... Might as well be you!

Sip & Dine in Livermore
$500

Enjoy an afternoon for up to 8 guests at Madison Vineyards, a family-owned Livermore winery known for their passion and handcrafted wines.


Then, head to Locanda with a $100 gift card to savor authentic Italian cuisine—often accompanied by live serenades from the staff.


This basket also includes a festive fall platter, two hand-painted wine glasses, and a pumpkin spice candle.

BUY NOW - Sip & Share the Magic of Tuscany at Home item
BUY NOW - Sip & Share the Magic of Tuscany at Home
$1,500

Enjoy 12 Bottles of Classic Tuscany Red Wine from anywhere in the contiguous United States.

BUY NOW - Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo San Lucas item
BUY NOW - Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo San Lucas
$2,400

8 Days/7 Nights; Either Hacienda Del Mar OR Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa;

BUY NOW - 5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party: Your Home item
BUY NOW - 5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party: Your Home
$2,700

10-person Dinner Party with a Professional Waiter

BUY NOW - Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Louisville, Kentucky item
BUY NOW - Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Louisville, Kentucky
$3,500

3 Days / 2 Nights with a Private 6-Hour Distillery Tour

BUY NOW - Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers: Napa, California item
BUY NOW - Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers: Napa, California
$3,000

3 Days / 2 Nights for Two with a Private Winery Tour with a private chauffeur or hot air balloon ride

BUY NOW - It’s Better in Bali: Amed, Bali item
BUY NOW - It’s Better in Bali: Amed, Bali
$3,600

8 Days / 7 Nights for Two in Bali

Includes resort, water activity, or Temple visit

BUY NOW - Get Jazzy in the Big Easy: New Orleans, Louisiana item
BUY NOW - Get Jazzy in the Big Easy: New Orleans, Louisiana
$2,800

4 Day / 3 Night for Two in New Orleans with cooking demonstration

BUY NOW - The Ultimate Nascar Driving Experience item
BUY NOW - The Ultimate Nascar Driving Experience
$1,500

Drive like a Nascar Superstar! Get 8 minutes on a speedway with your own recording

BUY NOW - Warriors Lower Bowl Tickets w/ Hypeman Greet item
BUY NOW - Warriors Lower Bowl Tickets w/ Hypeman Greet
$1,600

Two tickets to a Golden State Warriors game w/ Hypeman Meet & Greet

BUY NOW - Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland item
BUY NOW - Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland item
BUY NOW - Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland
$3,500

Vacation for six w/ 6 Days / 7 Nights in Hawaii or Ireland

BUY NOW - Callippe Golf Course Foursome & Carts
$750

Golf Passes for Four w/ Golf Cart Rental

BUY NOW - Niles Canyon Railway
$350

Train Ride Passes for Four

BUY NOW - Wente Wine Tasting for Four
$450

Wine Tasting for Four

