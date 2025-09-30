2025 GN Summit Raffle & BUY NOW Check Out

Enjoy an afternoon for up to 8 guests at Madison Vineyards, a family-owned Livermore winery known for their passion and handcrafted wines.





Then, head to Locanda with a $100 gift card to savor authentic Italian cuisine—often accompanied by live serenades from the staff.





This basket also includes a festive fall platter, two hand-painted wine glasses, and a pumpkin spice candle.