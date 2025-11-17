LAST CHANCE AUCTION!!

Indulge yourself in a world of relaxation and rejuvenation with this exquisite basket of self-care goodies, meticulously curated by the talented Dani Scheer. This luxurious collection isn’t just a treat; it’s an invitation to pamper yourself and unwind like never before!



Imagine sinking into bliss with the heavenly lavender & chamomile herbal body moisturizer, designed to nourish your skin while calming your senses. Pair that with the invigorating body scrub from Buff City Soap, which gently exfoliates and revitalizes, leaving your skin feeling soft and silky smooth.



But the pampering doesn’t stop there! Dive deeper into hydration with the rich body butter from Buff City Soap, expertly crafted to quench your skin’s thirst and keep you glowing all day long. Add a touch of fun to your self-care routine with a rejuvenating bubble mask, guaranteed to make you smile and refresh your complexion.



And let’s not forget about the luxurious collagen sock and gloves mask, perfect for treating those hard-to-reach areas. You deserve to feel fantastic from head to toe!

