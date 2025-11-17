LAST CHANCE AUCTION!!

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This exceptional combination makes for a thoughtful gift or an exciting addition to your holiday hosting essentials. Whether you're mixing up a festive drink or simmering fragrant spices on the stove top, you’re sure to create lasting memories with every scent.
Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch
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This exceptional combination makes for a thoughtful gift or an exciting addition to your holiday hosting essentials. Whether you're mixing up a festive drink or simmering fragrant spices on the stove top, you’re sure to create lasting memories with every scent.
Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch
Starting bid
Step into the world of beauty with this exclusive Mary Kay collection that's perfect for both devoted fans and newcomers alike! This stylish bag is a treasure trove of must-have beauty essentials that will elevate your makeup game.
Inside, you’ll find the stunning Rock'n'Red Rock'n'Rouge Nourishine Plus Lip Gloss, delivering an irresistible shine and hydration that your lips will adore. Compliment your pout with the Red Rouge Lip Liner for perfectly defined lips that last all day. The Wipe Red Color Correcting Stick is a game-changer, designed to help you achieve that flawless skin tone, while the Age Minimize 3D Eye Cream works wonders in reducing the appearance of fine lines and revitalizing your eyes. And lastly gel eyeliner ornate orchid.
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Elevate your jewelry collection with this stunning Kendra Scott necklace, featuring a captivating gemstone centerpiece, paired perfectly with exquisite gold small hoop earrings. Designed for those who appreciate elegance and craftsmanship, this enchanting set is sure to turn heads and spark compliments.
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Collect this Pittsburgh Steelers #97 Cam Heyward autographed 8.5"x10.5" photos!
Cameron "Cam" Heyward is an accomplished professional American football player known for his exceptional skills as a defensive lineman in the National Football League (NFL). Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and since then, he has become a cornerstone of the Steelers' defense. Known for his imposing presence on the field, Heyward combines strength, agility, and football intelligence to disrupt opposing offenses.
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Get ready for an unforgettable family adventure at Iowa's largest indoor adventure park, right here in Cedar Rapids! This amazing family of 4 ticket package grants you unlimited time to explore all the thrilling attractions we have to offer. Whether you're soaring through the air on our exhilarating zip lines, tackling the rock climbing walls, or bouncing your way through our massive trampoline area, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
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Will Bolt is an American baseball coach and former shortstop, who is the current head baseball coach at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played college baseball at Nebraska for coach Dave Van Horn from 1999 to 2002
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Elevate your summer style with the stunning Black Vera Wang sunglasses! These sleek, chic shades are not just accessories; they're a statement piece that will turn heads wherever you go. Perfect for lounging by the pool, attending outdoor events, or simply running errands in style, these sunglasses combine elegance and functionality with their dark, stylish design.
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Elevate your accessory game with these stunning Cream/Tan colored Vera Wang Sunglasses! Designed to make a statement, these shades effortlessly blend elegance with a touch of dazzling bling that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're lounging by the pool or strolling through the city, these sunglasses are the perfect blend of style and sophistication.
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Discover the perfect jewelry pieces that reflect her unique style with our exquisite selection from gorjana! Treat the remarkable woman in your life to an unforgettable shopping experience, where she can explore an array of stunning rings, elegant bracelets, and captivating necklaces. Or indulge yourself with a fabulous shopping spree! With gorjana’s versatile collection, you're sure to find the ideal accessories to enhance any outfit, making them the perfect gifts for any occasion. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate her jewelry box—including your own—with pieces that speak to personal style and elegance.
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Elevate your accessory game with this stunning handcrafted Green bracelet and earring set from Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries. Each piece in this exquisite set is meticulously crafted, ensuring that they not only shine but also reflect the unique artistry behind their design. The vivid green hue is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or looking to add a touch of glam to your everyday wear.
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Transform your style with this exquisite handcrafted Black and White Bracelet and Earring Set from Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries. Each piece is a testament to artistry, designed to elevate any outfit, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of elegance to your everyday wear. The striking monochrome palette ensures versatility, making it a perfect complement to any wardrobe.
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Step up to the plate, Kansas City Royals fans! Don’t miss your golden opportunity to experience the thrill of live baseball with our exclusive ticket vouchers. Imagine the roar of the crowd as you cheer on your team from the stands! These vouchers grant you access to a Royals home game of your choice during the exciting 2026 regular season.
Valid through September 24, 2026, you can select any Monday through Thursday game, ensuring that you catch the action when it’s most convenient for you. Please note, they have a few blackout dates: Opening Day, May 25-27, June 18, and July 6. But don’t let that hold you back! Your chance to see the Royals in action is just a bid away.
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Get ready to elevate your family’s wellness journey with the exclusive Active Family Chiropractic swag bag! This is more than just a tote; it’s your ticket to embracing a healthier lifestyle while looking stylish.
Inside this fantastic bag, you'll find a thoughtfully curated selection of items designed to promote well-being and fun. Jot down your health goals in the sleek notebook, stay cool with the handy ice pack, and relieve your stress with the delightful stress reliever. Plus, show off your commitment to wellness with an adult shirt that showcases your Active Family Chiropractic pride and a cute baby onesie that announces to the world that your little one is part of the health-conscious crew! And don’t forget to shake things up with the convenient shaker bottle—perfect for smoothies, protein shakes, or any refreshing drink!
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Unlock the power of nature with the Young Living by Diane Whelan collection! This incredible bundle includes everything you need to create a peaceful and enriching atmosphere for your family. Imagine the calming scents of KidScents SleepyIze and Lavender, expertly blended in convenient roller bottles to promote relaxation and comfort for your little ones. Need to boost focus and clarity? The KidScents Geneyus is perfect for study time or creative projects!
But that’s not all – this set comes with a beautifully designed diffuser, perfect for dispersing these therapeutic aromas throughout your home. Plus, we’ve included delightful magic towels that magically transform with just a splash of water, making bath time and clean-up super fun!
As a bonus, you’ll receive a 150 uses booklet filled with ideas and tips to maximize the benefits of your essential oils. Whether you’re a seasoned essential oil user or you're just starting your wellness journey, this collection is perfect for enhancing your lifestyle.
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Discover the ultimate Winter Wellness package by Eva Dawson at Eva Therapeutic Well-Being, designed to elevate your health and vitality during the colder months! This specially curated bundle includes everything you need to support your well-being, featuring:
- **2 XL Winter Wellness Shirts**: Stay cozy and stylish as you embrace the chill. These shirts blend comfort and function, perfect for layering or lounging at home.
- **Super C Supplement**: Boost your immune system with powerful antioxidants. This supplement helps protect your body and promotes a radiant, healthy glow.
- **Super B Supplement**: Energize your day with essential B vitamins. They support metabolism and overall energy production, helping you feel your best all season long.
- **Aminowise Supplement**: Perfect for fitness enthusiasts! This supplement enhances muscle recovery and performance, ensuring you’re always at your peak, even in the winter months.
- **Immupro Supplement**: Fortify your immune defenses with Immupro, specifically formulated to keep you strong and resilient during cold and flu season.
With this Winter Wellness package, you're not just purchasing products—you're investing in your health and happiness
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Rev up your engines and upgrade your ride with an incredible deal that's hard to resist! Dive into our exclusive offer: enjoy a top-quality oil change for your vehicle paired with some stylish swag from Zig’s Four Wheel Drive. Not only will your car thank you for the refresh, but you’ll also sport some sleek merchandise that showcases your love for the open road!
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Indulge yourself in a world of relaxation and rejuvenation with this exquisite basket of self-care goodies, meticulously curated by the talented Dani Scheer. This luxurious collection isn’t just a treat; it’s an invitation to pamper yourself and unwind like never before!
Imagine sinking into bliss with the heavenly lavender & chamomile herbal body moisturizer, designed to nourish your skin while calming your senses. Pair that with the invigorating body scrub from Buff City Soap, which gently exfoliates and revitalizes, leaving your skin feeling soft and silky smooth.
But the pampering doesn’t stop there! Dive deeper into hydration with the rich body butter from Buff City Soap, expertly crafted to quench your skin’s thirst and keep you glowing all day long. Add a touch of fun to your self-care routine with a rejuvenating bubble mask, guaranteed to make you smile and refresh your complexion.
And let’s not forget about the luxurious collagen sock and gloves mask, perfect for treating those hard-to-reach areas. You deserve to feel fantastic from head to toe!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!