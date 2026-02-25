Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

Hosted by

Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

About this event

Sales closed

AUCTION: AASCSC Lunar New Year 2026

Pick-up location

9211 Bolsa Ave Suite 106, Westminster, CA 92683, USA

FMV $150 | SIP & PAINT GIFT SET item
FMV $150 | SIP & PAINT GIFT SET
$25

Starting bid

Sip, paint, and unleash your inner Monet with three (3) bottles of wine and two (2) art sets for the ultimate creative night!

FMV $75 | HORSE SCOTCH WHISKY item
FMV $75 | HORSE SCOTCH WHISKY
$15

Starting bid

Elevate your spirits with this beautifully packaged Kirkland Signature 8-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

FMV $100 | DISNEYLAND 70TH ANNIVERSARY MONORAIL SET item
FMV $100 | DISNEYLAND 70TH ANNIVERSARY MONORAIL SET
$30

Starting bid

All aboard for a magical ride celebrating 70 years of Disney fun!

FMV $50 | SQUISHMALLOW-SKETEERS item
FMV $50 | SQUISHMALLOW-SKETEERS
$10

Starting bid

All for one, one for all — a cuddly squad of squishy friends ready for hugs and smiles!

FMV $100 | DISNEY LUNAR NEW YEAR SET item
FMV $100 | DISNEY LUNAR NEW YEAR SET
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate in style with festive Disney flair Mickey Mouse in Qipao and magical accessories (ears, fanny pack, Mickey)!

FMV $140 | DISNEYLAND 70TH ANNIVERSAY BUNDLE item
FMV $140 | DISNEYLAND 70TH ANNIVERSAY BUNDLE
$40

Starting bid

A magical bundle featuring a 4-pack puzzle set, Mickey & Minnie doll set, and a collectible ornament! 

FMV $127 | DISNEYLAND PARK ESSENTIALS item
FMV $127 | DISNEYLAND PARK ESSENTIALS
$40

Starting bid

Your must-have park companions (BACKPACK + EARS) for a day full of magic and memories! 

FMV $175 | GIANT M&M item
FMV $175 | GIANT M&M
$40

Starting bid

Bring home a life-size dose of sweetness and nostalgia! 

FMV $150 | ELEGANT HORSE CADDY + BEAU VIGNE CULT WINE item
FMV $150 | ELEGANT HORSE CADDY + BEAU VIGNE CULT WINE
$40

Starting bid

A striking centerpiece for your dining table, home bar, or office — and a thoughtful gift for wine lovers and collectors alike. Featuring Beau Vigne CULT wine!

FMV $100 | GOURMET SNACK BASKET item
FMV $100 | GOURMET SNACK BASKET
$30

Starting bid

A delicious mix of sweet and savory treats for the whole gang to enjoy!

FMV $300 | ANIME GIFT SET item
FMV $300 | ANIME GIFT SET
$80

Starting bid

A treasure of awesome anime figurines ready to power up your collection!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!