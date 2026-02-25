AUCTION: AASCSC Lunar New Year 2026

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Sip, paint, and unleash your inner Monet with three (3) bottles of wine and two (2) art sets for the ultimate creative night!
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Elevate your spirits with this beautifully packaged Kirkland Signature 8-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky.
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All aboard for a magical ride celebrating 70 years of Disney fun!
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All for one, one for all — a cuddly squad of squishy friends ready for hugs and smiles!
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Celebrate in style with festive Disney flair Mickey Mouse in Qipao and magical accessories (ears, fanny pack, Mickey)!
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A magical bundle featuring a 4-pack puzzle set, Mickey & Minnie doll set, and a collectible ornament!
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Your must-have park companions (BACKPACK + EARS) for a day full of magic and memories!
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Bring home a life-size dose of sweetness and nostalgia!
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A striking centerpiece for your dining table, home bar, or office — and a thoughtful gift for wine lovers and collectors alike. Featuring Beau Vigne CULT wine!
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A delicious mix of sweet and savory treats for the whole gang to enjoy!
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A treasure of awesome anime figurines ready to power up your collection!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!