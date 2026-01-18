Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

Hosted by

Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

About this event

Auction Check Out

A1
$155

"Giggle Water & Go"

B1
$30

"Bootleggers Bundle"

C1
$60

"Cozy Couple's Kit"

D1
$25

"A Little Razzle Dazzle"

E1
$45

"Thrill Seekers' Package"

F1
$40

"Flappers & Fins"

G1
$55

"Branson Lights and Bites"

H1
$220

"The Branson Express"

I1
$65

"Party Starters Soiree"

J1
$30

"Pickle Provisons"

K1
$55

"The Vintage Vehicle Valet"

L1
$60

"Prohibition Pit Stop"

M1
$40

"Sweet Society"

N1
$55

"Jazz Age Joyride"

O1
$80

"The Hero's Haul"

P1
$65

"Heist Night"

Q1
$35

"Uncaged Adventures"

R1
$200

"Tabacco & Toasts"

S1
$15

"Curtain Calls & Cream"

T1
$60

"Finger Linkin' Fortune"

U1
$50

"Fresh Air Society"

V1
$20

"Memory Maker Day"

W1
$45

"Greentree Gifts of Grace"

X1
$275

"Swing Into Fun"

Y1
$90

"Sleep Like a Socialite"

Z1
$85

"Rascals on the River"

A2
$65

"Deco Doggie"

B2
$160

"The Gentlemans Signature Set"

C2
$35

"Pulaski Provisions and Pour"

D2
$220

"“Bootlegger’s Dugout”

E2
$30

"Rock & Roll"

F2
$100

"Trail Ready"

G2
$95

Caterpillars & Classics

H2
$50

"Roarin’ Campfire Treats"

I2
$40

"The HomeStyle Hangout"

J2
$35

“Encore! Encore!”

K2
$25

"Magic and Mischief"

L2
$145

"Prohibition Portraits"

M2
$60

“The Swanky Self-Care Set”

N2
$45

"Cabernet & Competition"

O2
$170

"Spin into Serenity"

P2
$40

“The Scholar’s Serenity Set”

Q2
$1

"Roots & Rest"

R2
$35

“Spread Gratitude and Joy Bundle”

S2
$70

"“The Bookworm’s Picnic”

T2
$45

"Speakeasy Sips"

U2
$260

"The Royal Flush"

V2
$70

"The Winning Sip"

W2
$70

"“The Flavor Fortune”

X2
$1

"Lucky Charm Lot"

Y2
$265

"Par-Tee Package"

Z2
$35

"All in on Ale"

A3
$30

"The Reader's Reserve"

B3
$105

"Roaring Notes"

C3
$35

"Dapper Depature"

D3
$30

"Kitchen Essentials"

E3
$1

"Shore Thing"

F3
$35

"Evening to Remember"

G3
$70

"Highway High Roller"

H3
$60

"Spread the Wealth"

I3
$80

"Baby's 1st Big Win"

J3
$35

"Red Hot Riches"

K3
$60

"Bliss & Boba"

L3
$30

"Sweet Seats & Savory Eats"

M3
$70

"Bee's Knees Date"

N3
$170

"Birds of a Feather"

O3
$30

Hop into Comfort

P3
$60

"Crafting Your Luck"

Q3
$15

"The Grand Grazing Affair"

R3
$75

"Mane Attraction"

S3
$1

"The Luminous Life"

T3
$60

"The Artist's Touch"

U3
$1

"Bear-y Big Win"

V3
$100

"The MP Reserve"

W3
$25

"Glam Hair Essentials"

X3
$20

"Style & Shine"

Y3
$90

"Speakeasy Salon Secrets"

Z3
$60

"Vintage Vanity Collection"

A4
$1

"Pamper Yourself"

B4
$40

"The Hostest with the Mostest"

C4
$20

"High Stakes Hotshot"

D4
$1

"Toast to Tax Relief"

E4
$40

"Flappers Fancy Finds"

F4
$125

"Local Legends"

G4
$55

"The Goal Standard"

H4
$10

"The Ultimate Kiddo Day Out"

I4
$190

"Lady Luck's Treasure"

J4
$160

"Ace the Game"

K4
$70

"The Powder Room Collection"

L4
$70

"Pizza & Play

M4
$50

"Liquid Assets"

N4
$55

"Tiger Pride"

O4
$70

"Take Your Best Shot"

P4
$35

“Weekend Fun Club”

Q4
$35

"Nacho Average Basket"

R4
$35

"Gatsby's Grooming"

S4
$70

"Soak It Up, Doll'

T4
$30

"Showtime!"

U4
$40

"Clean Cut & Classy"

V4
$50

"Chair-ished Moments"

W4
$1

"The Taste & Tell"

X4
$1

"Scent-sational Serenity"

Y4
$25

"Healthy Hub"

Z4
$1

"VIP Relax & Recharge"

A5
$175

"The 1776 Collection"

B5
$60

"Snuggles, Snacks & Storybooks"

C5
$235

"Range Day Ready"

D5
$50

"Paddle Palooza"

E5
$115

"Hopping Good Time"

F5
$90

"Fort Wood Favotives"

G5
$1

"Safety in Style"

H5
$15

"FWCSC Flair"

I5
$50

"Home with Heart"

J5
$15

"Journey in Style"

K5
$50

"Rock Solid Fun"

L5
$30

"Double Down Defense"

M5
$75

"Lights, Camera, Snacks!"

N5
$75

"Fire & Ice

O5
$1

“Custom Creation”

Q5
$35

“Maintenance and a Meal”

LA-A "Paddle Out Package"
$600

"Paddle Out Package"

LA-B "Leisuer on the Water"
$550

"Leisuer on the Water"

LA-C "The Cat's Pajamas Panama Vacation"
$1,100

"L"The Cat's Pajamas Panama Vacation"

LA-D "Bee's Knees Barbados Escape"
$1,700

"Bee's Knees Barbados Escape"

LA-E "The Great Antigua Getaway"
$1,300

"The Great Antigua Getaway"

LA-F "Passage to Pinnapple Beach"
$1,600

"Passage to Pinnapple Beach"

LA-G "The Starlet Sparkle"
$1,000

"The Starlet Sparkle"

LA-H "The Premier Protection Experience"
$1,800

"The Premier Protection Experience"

LA-I "Showstopping Stay"
$600

"Showstopping Stay"

LA-J "Whiskey Business"
$1,500

"Whiskey Business"

LA-K "Adventure Afloat"
$675

"Adventure Afloat"

LA-L "BBQ Boss Bundle"
$175

"Adventure Afloat"

LA-M "MP Commandant's Controband Collection"
$1,400

"MP Commandant's Contraband Collection"

LA-N "Ultimate Utah Adventure 1"
$1,100

"Ultimate Utah Adventure 1"

LA-O "Ultimate Utah Adventure 2"
$700

"Ultimate Utah Adventure 2"

LA-P "Sip, Smoke, Savor"
$600

"Sip, Smoke, Savor"

LA-Q "Blazing Jackpot"
$375

"Blazing Jackpot"

LA-R ""The Gourmet Grand Prize"
$875

""The Gourmet Grand Prize"

LA-S
$500

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