The Great Camp AUCTION!

Smithfield Applewood-Smoked Carve Master Ham #2
$15

Starting bid

The Smithfield Carve Master ham is a fully cooked, boneless, and easy-to-carve ham known for its applewood smoked flavor. It is a moist and tender whole muscle product with a rich, smoky taste, and no MSG. This ham is also free of common allergens like peanut, milk, and soy, and is a low-carb option. 

Popular Product for Christmas feasting - Many stores are SOLD OUT!

Homemade Camp Rolls
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two dozen delicious rolls made by Camp Hanover's Cindy Banks.

Life Fitness G7 Home Gym (used, great condition - was $3100)
$500

Starting bid

Why pay for a gym membership when you can have one in your home?! Great condition. Offers multiple weights, handles, and exercises. We will deliver to your home (in the greater Richmond area). MSRP $3100 new! Use this link to learn more about this system. https://shop.lifefitness.com//products/g7-home-gym?variant=42381411516613 Donated by Kathryn Kirk

Custom Pet Portrait
$50

Starting bid

Your pet immortalized as an oil painting on 11x14 canvas by Camp Hanover Board Member Mike Burcher. She will work from photographs you supply. NOTE: This portrait WILL NOT be ready by Christmas 2025

Homemade Camp Cinnamon Buns
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy one dozen delicious cinnamon buns made by Camp Hanover's Cindy Banks.


Camp Hanover Tree Woodblock Print with White Frame
$35

Starting bid

Providencetown style (White Line Print) woodblock print of the tree at Camp Hanover. Cream mat with distressed white frame. Donated by Jennifer Raymond

Winter Camp & $20 Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Give the gift of Camp! Your camper will enjoy two nights at Winter Camp 2025 (December 28-30) plus a $20 gift certificate to the Camp Hanover store.

Climbing Party for 15
$100

Starting bid

A party experience for up to 15 guests. Includes use of a pavilion and two hours at the climbing wall with a trained facilitator. Winning bidder will coordinate party date with Camp Hanover subject to calendar availability.

Hand-made Paper Notecards With Exquisite Pressed Flowers
$10

Starting bid

The recipient of a note on this beautiful paper will be delighted! Includes 8 notecards with matching envelopes. Even the box is handmade paper with pressed flowers. Artist unknown. Donated by Mike Burcher

Beautiful Lodging for a 4-day Get-Away in Colonial Beach
$300

Starting bid

This space is idyllic for that peaceful get away. Available for a 4-day weekend in April or May 2026. Escape to the ultimate coastal haven with our exquisite 3 bedroom house that sleeps 7, this vacation rental is in the heart of this charming small beach town. This beautiful retreat offers not only a spacious and comfortable living space but also an unforgettable experience that embodies the relaxed beachside lifestyle. Donated by Triple J Properties.

Pool Party for 15
$100

Starting bid

A party experience for up to 15 guests. Includes use of a pavilion and two hours at the pool with a lifeguard. Winning bidder will coordinate party date with Camp Hanover subject to calendar availability (pool is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day).

Weekend Stay at Newell Cabin
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing weekend away with two nights in Newell Cabin. The cabin sleeps 10 in four bedrooms and features several indoor and outdoor community spaces, including a small kitchenette. Winning bidder will coordinate date with Camp Hanover subject to calendar availability.

$100 Publix gift card
$50

Starting bid

Valid at any Publix store $100. Donated by Robin Callahan

Columbia Men’s Hikebound II Rain Jacket XXL
$25

Starting bid

Gently used, Size XXL: Rainy hikes are no match for this waterproof-breathable jacket featuring adjustable details and mesh lining for lightweight comfort when you're on the move. Light warmth, omnitech. breathable. Donated by Todd Davidson

Cotopaxi Women’s Teca Full-Zip Fleece XL Jacket NWT
$50

Starting bid

Cotopaxi Women’s Teca Full-Zip Fleece Jacket New with Tags, Size XL. Made from recycled fleece.

  • Two Hand Pockets
  • Elastic Binding Hem and Cuffs

Donated by Todd Davidson


Quicksilver Men’s Porter Snow Pants XL
$50

Starting bid

Gently used, size XL Cargo style with venting zippers and inside cuff saver. Donated by Todd Davidson

Disc Golf Lesson and Play - Opportunity #2
$50

Starting bid

Want to learn the game or to improve on the game you already love? Want to have an absolute blast trying? Want a rare opportunity to play the full 18 holes of Camp Hanover’s legendary course? Join Aaron Houghton and David Ensign – the irreverent reverends – for a fun-filled morning or afternoon on the course at camp. We’ll set up the temporary back 9 just for you! Aaron is a multiple-tournament winning local pro who has designed and built numerous courses, including Camp Hanover’s original course. He has coached countless players over the years. David is a rank amateur along to provide comic relief and make you feel better about your game and about supporting Camp Hanover. He also co-designed and helped build the current iteration of camp’s 9-hole course. Aaron’s typical fee for solo lessons is $50/hour or $120 for an 18-hole teaching round; the typical registration fee to play the camp course in a tournament is $40. This good time will be priceless!


This item is for two people so that four of us can play doubles (or singles - your choice). We can also play one of the other local RVA courses Aaron designed if you want.

Camp Hanover Lakeside Chapel Woodblock Print w/Grey Frame
$45

Starting bid

Providencetown style (White Line Print) woodblock print of the chapel in late spring. Floating mat on white background with brown ribbon. Dark grey carved frame. Donated by Jennifer Raymond

Osprey Aura 50 Backpack
$40

Starting bid

This gently used 50L Osprey Aura Backpack has been on a pilgrimage in France! Will you take it on its next adventure? Donated by Janet Winslow

Beautiful Raven Painting
$20

Starting bid

This eye-catching Raven painting is 16x16 acrylic mixed media on canvas. Donated by Debbie Talman

