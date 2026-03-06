Auction for Class Projects

The children rolled out the blue sky and sponged the clouds on each panel. Then they created flowers, butterflies and ladybugs using the tip of their finger assisted by the teachers.





The children were very excited when seeing all the panels of the bookcase put together. They exclaimed, “I like it!” and started pointing out all the ladybugs, butterflies and caterpillars.





24 inches wide

23 inches tall

11 inches deep