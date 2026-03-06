South Coast Montessori
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South Coast Montessori

Hosted by

South Coast Montessori

About this event

Sales closed

Auction for Class Projects

Pick-up location

7421 Mirano Dr, Goleta, CA 93117, USA

Infant II -- Painted Round Mirror (Yvette's Class) item
Infant II -- Painted Round Mirror (Yvette's Class) item
Infant II -- Painted Round Mirror (Yvette's Class)
$300

Starting bid

The children were offered a choice of paint colors, using sponges to apply the paint to the wood frame of the mirror. Children that participated in painting the mirror were very excited when presented with the finished product.


24 inches in diameter

Toddler I -- Painted Toddler Tower (Brenda's Class) item
Toddler I -- Painted Toddler Tower (Brenda's Class) item
Toddler I -- Painted Toddler Tower (Brenda's Class) item
Toddler I -- Painted Toddler Tower (Brenda's Class)
$300

Starting bid

The children enjoyed decorating the trees with green leaves using the tips of their fingers guided by the teacher. They also decorated the front panel, creating a bear and a fox with their hands.


3 feet high

21 inches deep

23 inches wide

Toddler II -- Painted Child's Bookshelf (Rosie's Class) item
Toddler II -- Painted Child's Bookshelf (Rosie's Class)
$300

Starting bid

The children rolled out the blue sky and sponged the clouds on each panel. Then they created flowers, butterflies and ladybugs using the tip of their finger assisted by the teachers.


The children were very excited when seeing all the panels of the bookcase put together. They exclaimed, “I like it!” and started pointing out all the ladybugs, butterflies and caterpillars.


24 inches wide

23 inches tall

11 inches deep

Primary I -- Clay Heart Art Piece (Leah's Class) item
Primary I -- Clay Heart Art Piece (Leah's Class) item
Primary I -- Clay Heart Art Piece (Leah's Class)
$500

Starting bid

Each child rolled their own clay. Then cut out a heart and delicately made leaf prints on them. Then they painted them with watercolors. 


31 x 21 inches

2.5 inches deep

Primary II -- Woven Paper Art Piece (Claudia's Class) item
Primary II -- Woven Paper Art Piece (Claudia's Class) item
Primary II -- Woven Paper Art Piece (Claudia's Class)
$500

Starting bid

The children drew pictures with a permanent marker on 1 by 24 inch strips of watercolor paper. Then they painted their strips with watercolor paints. Then all of the strips were carefully woven together by the children.


26 x 26 inches

Elementary -- Starry Night Art Piece (Frances' Class) item
Elementary -- Starry Night Art Piece (Frances' Class) item
Elementary -- Starry Night Art Piece (Frances' Class)
$500

Starting bid

The children took sections of Starry Night to recreate with pastels. Each section was mounted to create a beautiful mosaic rendition of the classic painting.


45.5 x 32.5 inches

Handlebar Coffee Gift Pack item
Handlebar Coffee Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

Whole bean Mexico -Patlanalan coffee from from Handlebar Coffee, mug and tote. Check it out at the auction!

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