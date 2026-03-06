Auction for Class Projects

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Starting bid
The children were offered a choice of paint colors, using sponges to apply the paint to the wood frame of the mirror. Children that participated in painting the mirror were very excited when presented with the finished product.
24 inches in diameter
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The children enjoyed decorating the trees with green leaves using the tips of their fingers guided by the teacher. They also decorated the front panel, creating a bear and a fox with their hands.
3 feet high
21 inches deep
23 inches wide
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The children rolled out the blue sky and sponged the clouds on each panel. Then they created flowers, butterflies and ladybugs using the tip of their finger assisted by the teachers.
The children were very excited when seeing all the panels of the bookcase put together. They exclaimed, “I like it!” and started pointing out all the ladybugs, butterflies and caterpillars.
24 inches wide
23 inches tall
11 inches deep
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Each child rolled their own clay. Then cut out a heart and delicately made leaf prints on them. Then they painted them with watercolors.
31 x 21 inches
2.5 inches deep
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The children drew pictures with a permanent marker on 1 by 24 inch strips of watercolor paper. Then they painted their strips with watercolor paints. Then all of the strips were carefully woven together by the children.
26 x 26 inches
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The children took sections of Starry Night to recreate with pastels. Each section was mounted to create a beautiful mosaic rendition of the classic painting.
45.5 x 32.5 inches
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Whole bean Mexico -Patlanalan coffee from from Handlebar Coffee, mug and tote. Check it out at the auction!
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