Auction Games

To join the fun, simply purchase a $10 necklace (limit one per person) — your sparkling ticket to play (and yours to keep, no matter how the coin may fall). When the coin goes up, you’ll show your choice in true roaring-twenties style: Hands on your head for Heads or Hands behind your back for Tails. Choose wisely and remain standing. Choose poorly and take a graceful seat. Round by round, fortunes fade and the circle grows smaller… until only one lucky high-roller remains. And the prize? A stunning custom bench worthy of a grand foyer, garden party, or speakeasy lounge.