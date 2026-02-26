Auction Games

Hosted by
About this event
Step right up, you card sharks and cocktail queens! For $20, you’ll purchase a card from the deck — and that card is yours for the night. Hold onto it tight, because throughout the evening, we’ll be drawing cards for multiple chances to win. When your card is called, you claim the prize and the glory that comes with it.
Buy a card. Watch the draw. And hope Lady Luck has your number.
For $15, claim your very own key and take a crack at unlocking our mystery case. One golden key opens the prize inside — the others? Just part of the gamble. In true 1920s fashion, it’s all about risk, reward, and a little razzle-dazzle. Channel your inner high society gambler and see if fortune favors you tonight! Keys are limited… and so is luck.
To join the fun, simply purchase a $10 necklace (limit one per person) — your sparkling ticket to play (and yours to keep, no matter how the coin may fall). When the coin goes up, you’ll show your choice in true roaring-twenties style: Hands on your head for Heads or Hands behind your back for Tails. Choose wisely and remain standing. Choose poorly and take a graceful seat. Round by round, fortunes fade and the circle grows smaller… until only one lucky high-roller remains. And the prize? A stunning custom bench worthy of a grand foyer, garden party, or speakeasy lounge.
Step right up, you sharp-dressed dames and dapper gents! For just $5, take your shot at our High Society Hole-in-One Challenge. One smooth swing, one lucky stroke — and if you sink it in a single putt, you’ll walk away with 10 raffle tickets to boost your odds at tonight’s prizes. It’s all about steady nerves and a little razzmatazz. Miss it? That’s the breaks.
Make it? You’re the cat’s pajamas.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!