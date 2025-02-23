Silent Auction | HWNT Dallas Noche de Carnaval 2025
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits
$200
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits
Value: $1,500
Starting Bid: $200
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for their home. Our gift certificate is for one commissioned 14” x 11” portrait valued at $1,500.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.
https://parkhillportraits.com/
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits
Value: $1,500
Starting Bid: $200
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for their home. Our gift certificate is for one commissioned 14” x 11” portrait valued at $1,500.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.
https://parkhillportraits.com/
Cadena Collective
$50
Cadena Collective
https://www.cadenacollective.com/collections/nayibi-mexico/products/floral-silk-dress
Valued at $320
Starting Bid $50
Meet your new favorite dress! The Floral Silk Dress is a fusion of timeless elegance and artisanal craftsmanship. This dress boasts a silhouette that effortlessly flatters everyone, featuring black straps meticulously woven on a pedal waist loom with hand embroidery throughout.
At the heart of the design lies a captivating embroidery running down the front of the dress—large flowers, intricately drawn by hand and meticulously embroidered with the utmost care and precision. Each stitch tells a story of dedication and craftsmanship, as the embroidery process spans over three weeks, utilizing premium worsted threads to ensure durability and exquisite detailing. The vibrant embroidery showcases floral details inspired by the rich crops cultivated by the indigenous people of Zinacantán. Drawing from the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region, the colorful motifs capture the essence of abundance and vitality, infusing the dress with a sense of joy and celebration.
Whether worn for a special occasion or a casual outing, this dress is a true statement piece, effortlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. Its luxurious silk/cotton blend fabric offers both comfort and sophistication, while the hand-embroidered floral embellishments add a touch of whimsy and charm. The floral silk dress will become a staple piece in your closet—a tribute to the vibrant culture and natural splendor of Zinacantán, brought to life in every stitch.
Fits Sizes S-5XL
Cadena Collective
https://www.cadenacollective.com/collections/nayibi-mexico/products/floral-silk-dress
Valued at $320
Starting Bid $50
Meet your new favorite dress! The Floral Silk Dress is a fusion of timeless elegance and artisanal craftsmanship. This dress boasts a silhouette that effortlessly flatters everyone, featuring black straps meticulously woven on a pedal waist loom with hand embroidery throughout.
At the heart of the design lies a captivating embroidery running down the front of the dress—large flowers, intricately drawn by hand and meticulously embroidered with the utmost care and precision. Each stitch tells a story of dedication and craftsmanship, as the embroidery process spans over three weeks, utilizing premium worsted threads to ensure durability and exquisite detailing. The vibrant embroidery showcases floral details inspired by the rich crops cultivated by the indigenous people of Zinacantán. Drawing from the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region, the colorful motifs capture the essence of abundance and vitality, infusing the dress with a sense of joy and celebration.
Whether worn for a special occasion or a casual outing, this dress is a true statement piece, effortlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. Its luxurious silk/cotton blend fabric offers both comfort and sophistication, while the hand-embroidered floral embellishments add a touch of whimsy and charm. The floral silk dress will become a staple piece in your closet—a tribute to the vibrant culture and natural splendor of Zinacantán, brought to life in every stitch.
Fits Sizes S-5XL
Tory Burch Purse - donated by CJ Regulatory Consulting
$50
Tory Burch Purse - donated by CJ Regulatory Consulting
Valued at $228
Starting Bid $50
SMALL ELLA TOTE BAG
Our lightweight tote with a logo patch. The small Ella is made of durable recycled nylon, sized to fit the everyday essentials.
https://www.toryburch.com/en-us/handbags/tote-bags/small-ella-tote-bag/88578.html?color=082
Tory Burch Purse - donated by CJ Regulatory Consulting
Valued at $228
Starting Bid $50
SMALL ELLA TOTE BAG
Our lightweight tote with a logo patch. The small Ella is made of durable recycled nylon, sized to fit the everyday essentials.
https://www.toryburch.com/en-us/handbags/tote-bags/small-ella-tote-bag/88578.html?color=082
Southwest airlines (2 roundtrip tickets)
$150
Southwest airlines (2 roundtrip tickets)
Value: $800+
Starting Bid: $150
I’ve included 2 roundtrip tickets that can be redeemed to travel to any destination we serve (both domestic and international). The vouchers will come in the form of 4 one-way e-passes and they’ll be valid for one year. It’s up to your team how you’d like to use them, but orgs will often either include them in an auction, as a raffle item, or as a surprise giveaway during the event.
Southwest airlines (2 roundtrip tickets)
Value: $800+
Starting Bid: $150
I’ve included 2 roundtrip tickets that can be redeemed to travel to any destination we serve (both domestic and international). The vouchers will come in the form of 4 one-way e-passes and they’ll be valid for one year. It’s up to your team how you’d like to use them, but orgs will often either include them in an auction, as a raffle item, or as a surprise giveaway during the event.
Israel Rivera Portrait
$100
Israel Rivera Portrait - $500 value
Starting Bid: $100
Israel Rivera Portrait - $500 value
Starting Bid: $100
JBW Watch #1 ($395 value)
$75
JBW Watch #1 -
Value: $395
Starting bid: $75
https://www.jbw.com/products/jbw-coast-j6397d-gold-diamond-watch?_pos=6&_sid=cda19c11d&_ss=r
JBW’s Coast timepiece masterfully unites tradition and innovation in a 38mm stainless steel case adorned with 12 lab-grown diamonds. Offering time—chronograph seconds/minutes and a 24-hour format, all powered by the Japanese Miyota JS00 movement. With a 50-meter water resistance and 20mm 5 link bracelet that adds to its commanding presence, The Coast celebrates our roots and our evolution, serving as a dynamic bridge between past and future.
JBW Watch #1 -
Value: $395
Starting bid: $75
https://www.jbw.com/products/jbw-coast-j6397d-gold-diamond-watch?_pos=6&_sid=cda19c11d&_ss=r
JBW’s Coast timepiece masterfully unites tradition and innovation in a 38mm stainless steel case adorned with 12 lab-grown diamonds. Offering time—chronograph seconds/minutes and a 24-hour format, all powered by the Japanese Miyota JS00 movement. With a 50-meter water resistance and 20mm 5 link bracelet that adds to its commanding presence, The Coast celebrates our roots and our evolution, serving as a dynamic bridge between past and future.
JBW Watch #2 ($495)
$100
JBW Watch #2
Value: $495
Starting Bid $100
https://www.jbw.com/products/jbw-arc-single-j6390a-gold-diamond-watch?_pos=1&_psq=J6390A&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Embrace the essence of timeless beauty with Arc. A watch for all, the Arc single comes with a jewel-shaped 23mm x 25mm rectangular case, crowned by a crystal-studded bezel. Twelve genuine diamonds punctuate each hour on the sunray-finished dial, elegantly framed by a distinctive three-link bracelet, and generously adorned with 752 twinkling crystals. The Arc Single is more than a timepiece - it's an everyday symbol of elegance.
JBW Watch #2
Value: $495
Starting Bid $100
https://www.jbw.com/products/jbw-arc-single-j6390a-gold-diamond-watch?_pos=1&_psq=J6390A&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Embrace the essence of timeless beauty with Arc. A watch for all, the Arc single comes with a jewel-shaped 23mm x 25mm rectangular case, crowned by a crystal-studded bezel. Twelve genuine diamonds punctuate each hour on the sunray-finished dial, elegantly framed by a distinctive three-link bracelet, and generously adorned with 752 twinkling crystals. The Arc Single is more than a timepiece - it's an everyday symbol of elegance.
Add a donation for Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, Dallas Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!