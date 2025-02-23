Silent Auction | HWNT Dallas Noche de Carnaval 2025

Cadena Collective https://www.cadenacollective.com/collections/nayibi-mexico/products/floral-silk-dress Valued at $320 Starting Bid $50 Meet your new favorite dress! The Floral Silk Dress is a fusion of timeless elegance and artisanal craftsmanship. This dress boasts a silhouette that effortlessly flatters everyone, featuring black straps meticulously woven on a pedal waist loom with hand embroidery throughout. At the heart of the design lies a captivating embroidery running down the front of the dress—large flowers, intricately drawn by hand and meticulously embroidered with the utmost care and precision. Each stitch tells a story of dedication and craftsmanship, as the embroidery process spans over three weeks, utilizing premium worsted threads to ensure durability and exquisite detailing. The vibrant embroidery showcases floral details inspired by the rich crops cultivated by the indigenous people of Zinacantán. Drawing from the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region, the colorful motifs capture the essence of abundance and vitality, infusing the dress with a sense of joy and celebration. Whether worn for a special occasion or a casual outing, this dress is a true statement piece, effortlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. Its luxurious silk/cotton blend fabric offers both comfort and sophistication, while the hand-embroidered floral embellishments add a touch of whimsy and charm. The floral silk dress will become a staple piece in your closet—a tribute to the vibrant culture and natural splendor of Zinacantán, brought to life in every stitch. Fits Sizes S-5XL

