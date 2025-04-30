Auction sale

Enchanted Garden Tea Party w/Ms. Ashlyn & Ms. Leura
$40
Join us for a magical afternoon of tea, treats, and fun! We'll be making flower crowns, preparing delicious garden inspired snacks, and enjoying tasty tea and lemonade. Dress in your fanciest attire and get ready for a whimsical adventure in the Madera garden. Ages 2nd grade and older. ***When: 10am-12pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025 | Hosts: Ms. Ashlyn (5th grade teacher) and Ms. Leura (Garden teacher)
Join us for a magical afternoon of tea, treats, and fun! We'll be making flower crowns, preparing delicious garden inspired snacks, and enjoying tasty tea and lemonade. Dress in your fanciest attire and get ready for a whimsical adventure in the Madera garden. Ages 2nd grade and older. ***When: 10am-12pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025 | Hosts: Ms. Ashlyn (5th grade teacher) and Ms. Leura (Garden teacher)
Glass Fusing Class with Ms. Johnson & Ms. B - Adults Only
$100
No experience is necessary. All materials are provided. The class will review basic glass cutting skills and teach about different types of glass. Pieces will need to be fused in the kiln, so participants will receive a piece of fused glass a week or so after the class. This event will take place in September 2025; we'll reach out to all winning bidders confirm the date and time. Adults only.
No experience is necessary. All materials are provided. The class will review basic glass cutting skills and teach about different types of glass. Pieces will need to be fused in the kiln, so participants will receive a piece of fused glass a week or so after the class. This event will take place in September 2025; we'll reach out to all winning bidders confirm the date and time. Adults only.
Private fitness class + party with food, drink, and swag
$50
Join us for a one-of-a-kind fitness experience at IBX Fitness in Albany. Enjoy a 50-minute workout that combines flow, strength, and cardio, followed by snacks, drinks, and plenty of time to socialize with fellow fitness lovers. Did we mention there will also be swag bags?! Space is limited to just 14 participants, so don’t miss out! Bring your friends or come meet some new ones! Hosted by Madera community member Kane. We'll reach out to all winning bidders to find a date that will work for all.
Join us for a one-of-a-kind fitness experience at IBX Fitness in Albany. Enjoy a 50-minute workout that combines flow, strength, and cardio, followed by snacks, drinks, and plenty of time to socialize with fellow fitness lovers. Did we mention there will also be swag bags?! Space is limited to just 14 participants, so don’t miss out! Bring your friends or come meet some new ones! Hosted by Madera community member Kane. We'll reach out to all winning bidders to find a date that will work for all.
Train up to 10 times per week in person and get access to hundreds online sessions. $199 value. Effective, yet fun workouts using minimal equipment with varied formats and functional movement patterns to create strong, fit bodies in a challenging, inspiring outdoor environment. Come join our Berkeley and Kensington bootcamp. Swing some kettlebells, meet new friends, and get in shape. You have one continuous month from the first day you attend training to use the gift certificate. https://liftandsprint.com/
Train up to 10 times per week in person and get access to hundreds online sessions. $199 value. Effective, yet fun workouts using minimal equipment with varied formats and functional movement patterns to create strong, fit bodies in a challenging, inspiring outdoor environment. Come join our Berkeley and Kensington bootcamp. Swing some kettlebells, meet new friends, and get in shape. You have one continuous month from the first day you attend training to use the gift certificate. https://liftandsprint.com/
4 tickets to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
$40
General admission to the de Young or Legion of Honor during regular museum hours, or may be applied toward discounted admission to a special exhibition at either museum. Cannot be applied toward admission to Bouquets of Art. Total value $80 ($20 per pass).
General admission to the de Young or Legion of Honor during regular museum hours, or may be applied toward discounted admission to a special exhibition at either museum. Cannot be applied toward admission to Bouquets of Art. Total value $80 ($20 per pass).
One night stay at Jackson Rancheria and $25 dining credit
$30
Stay valid Sunday through Thursday. Call at least one week in advance to make reservations. Dining credit for Lone Wolf Restaurant & Lounge only. Not valid for alcohol. Expires June 26, 2025.
Stay valid Sunday through Thursday. Call at least one week in advance to make reservations. Dining credit for Lone Wolf Restaurant & Lounge only. Not valid for alcohol. Expires June 26, 2025.
$75 gift certificate for Firecracker Math
$25
$75 gift certificate valid toward any Firecracker Math program at one location (Berkeley, Piedmont, San Francisco, or Lafayette) One certificate per child. Valid until 7/31/2025.
$75 gift certificate valid toward any Firecracker Math program at one location (Berkeley, Piedmont, San Francisco, or Lafayette) One certificate per child. Valid until 7/31/2025.
6 Ski or Snowboard Rentals at Donner Ski Shop
$75
Get everything you need to enjoy the snow and more. Six (6) ski or snowboard rentals at Donner Ski Shop in Soda Springs. https://donnerskishop.com/ $360 value
Get everything you need to enjoy the snow and more. Six (6) ski or snowboard rentals at Donner Ski Shop in Soda Springs. https://donnerskishop.com/ $360 value
5 Party Passes to Allegro Ballroom
$25
Practice your dance moves! Five Party Passes for use at Allegro Ballroom in Richmond, valid at any Party event, on select Fridays and Sundays (view website or call to confirm it's a Party event). Must be used by 12/30/25. $75 value.
Practice your dance moves! Five Party Passes for use at Allegro Ballroom in Richmond, valid at any Party event, on select Fridays and Sundays (view website or call to confirm it's a Party event). Must be used by 12/30/25. $75 value.
Add a donation for Madera Elementary Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!