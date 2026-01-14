Hosted by

AB STEAM Online Auction

Necklace from Boston Bijoux
$200

Starting bid

FREDERIC DUCLOS STERLING SILVER & ROSE GOLD PLATED PAPERCLIP&CIRCLE NECKLACE 20". Value: $500

SAT Boot camp or two tutor sessions
$200

Starting bid

One SAT Bootcamp Registration OR Two Complimentary Tutoring Sessions. Value: $475

Kitchen Outfitter deluxe Portable Induction Cooktop by Hesta
$75

Starting bid

Kitchen Outfitter deluxe Portable Induction Cooktop by Hestan. Value: $200

6 tutoring Sessions at HLC item
6 tutoring Sessions at HLC
$150

Starting bid

Huntington Learning Center Gift Certificate towards 6 tutoring sessions. Value: $500

Two month membership
$150

Starting bid

C0deEX is coding academy and year round after-school coding education located at Maynard. Two month membership voucher. Value: $400

AB Drive In Control Advanced Driver Training Certificate item
AB Drive In Control Advanced Driver Training Certificate
$150

Starting bid

AB Drive In Control Advanced Driver Training Certificate - half-day class (Up to $350)

Pedal Power Bike and Ski Winter package
$100

Starting bid

Trek helmet, head/tail light, ski gloves, & Evo socks & reflective band-all from Pedal Power Bike & Ski. Value: $225

Admission Pass for 4 people
$30

Starting bid

Admission passes for four people at Discovery Museum in Acton, MA. Value: $76

The Silver unicorn bookstore Giftcard
$15

Starting bid

Gift card from The Silver unicorn bookstore in Acton. Value: $25

Gift Card from Acton Pharmacy
$25

Starting bid

Gift Card from Acton Pharmacy. Value :$50

AB Comm Ed Gift Certificate (use for any class of choice)
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to be used for any class of choice at AB Community Ed. Value: $50

AB Community Ed Fitness Center Cards
$20

Starting bid

Two AB Community Fitness Center Cards (adult $30) + Student/Sr ($15)

Gift Voucher for $100
$50

Starting bid

Gift Voucher for $100 towards services from EcoQuiet Lawn Care. Value: $100

AB STEAM Gifts
$20

Starting bid

AB STEAM Sweat Shirt($35), Acton Nature Guide($10), Acton Water Bottle ($10). Total Value: $55

Soy Wax Candle by a Local Acton Vendor
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy these holidays with a homemade 100% Soy Wax Candle. Value:$50

Signed book by Noah Giansiracusa-Value $30
$15

Starting bid

Signed book by Noah Giansiracusa: Robin Hood Math - Take Control of The Algorithms that Run Your Life. Value:$30

'Kuksi foods' Healthy immuno-bites
$10

Starting bid

Healthy anti-inflammatory and digestive Kuksi Bites - 3 packs of 8, valued at $30 (for all 24 cookies)

'Kuksi foods' Healthy immuno-bites
$10

Starting bid

Healthy anti-inflammatory and digestive Kuksi Bites - 3 packs of 8, valued at $30 (for all 24 cookies)

Speciality tea
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy the speciality tea from South East Asia. Thank you to AB Steam supporter for donating.

