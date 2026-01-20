Auction Parties & Teacher Treasures

Hip, hip, hooray — summer is on the way! Come chill out with your Westminster buddies and celebrate the end of the school year with icy, delicious snow cones and playtime on the playground.

Hosted by: The Lockwood Family

📍 Westminster Playground

📅 Tuesday May 12

🕝 2:30 PM

$25 per child | Limited to 50 kids per day

(One ticket per child over 12 months. One parent must stay with their child/ren.)