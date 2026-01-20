Auction Parties & Teacher Treasures

Hosted by
About this event
Hip, hip, hooray — summer is on the way! Come chill out with your Westminster buddies and celebrate the end of the school year with icy, delicious snow cones and playtime on the playground.
Hosted by: The Lockwood Family
📍 Westminster Playground
📅 Tuesday May 12
🕝 2:30 PM
$25 per child | Limited to 50 kids per day
(One ticket per child over 12 months. One parent must stay with their child/ren.)
Hip, hip, hooray — summer is on the way! Come chill out with your Westminster buddies and celebrate the end of the school year with icy, delicious snow cones and playtime on the playground.
Hosted by: The Lockwood Family
📍 Westminster Playground
📅 Wednesday May 13
🕝 2:30 PM
$25 per child | Limited to 50 kids per day
(One ticket per child over 12 months. One parent must stay with their child/ren.)
Calling all mahj mamas! Grab your tiles and your favorite lucky charm for a fabulous night of friendly competition, tasty hors d’oeuvres, and perfectly poured martinis. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just love the game, this is the perfect girls’ night out!
Hosted by: Mary-Margaret Howell and Marlie Wuntch at
📅 Wednesday, April 29
📍The Howell Residence
🕕 6:00–8:00 PM
$100 per person | Limited to 16 players
(Mahjong sets and cards provided at each table.)
Serve up some fun with an afternoon of pickleball, margaritas and appetizers. Whether you’re perfecting your dink or simply enjoying the sidelines, this couples’ social is the perfect blend of sport and celebration.
📍 Houston Racquet Club
📅 Sunday, April 19 | 4:00–6:00 PM
Hosted by: Hilary & Patrick Burch, Emily & Tug Hanley, Rachel and Ryan Kelly, Maggie & Kyle Rynd, Bess & Carson McDaniel, Ainsley & Hardy Farris
$250 per couple
(Paddles required; balls provided.)
Skip the planning and step into a curated day of design, shopping, and fun at the famed Round Top Spring Antique Show! Travel in style aboard a Mercedes Sprinter Van graciously provided by Randall’s Rideshare alongside celebrated Houston interior designer Susie Maddox of Susie Maddox Interiors, who will thoughtfully curate your stops and offer expert guidance as you hunt for the perfect pieces for your home. Enjoy a delicious boxed lunch and wine while you ride, relax, and recharge between finds.
Hosted by: Susie Maddox, Erin Lewis, Marlie Wuntch, Evan Holland & Emily Hanley
📅 Monday, March 23 (exact time and pickup/drop-off TBD)
$225 per person | Limited to 9 guests
Ante up, dads! Join hosts Brandon Wuntch & Patrick Burch for a rowdy Texas Hold ’Em Poker Night at Ron’s Pub. Beer flowing, dinner included, bragging rights guaranteed. Only 8 spots — game on this April! Date to be coordinated with ticket holders.
📍 Ron’s Pub
📅 Date APRIL
$125/person | Limited to 8 spots
Breakfast, Bubbles & Ball Pit Party!
A fun-filled morning of breakfast bites, bubbly cheer, and ball pit play—hosted by our teachers for lots of giggles and smiles!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Breakfast, Bubbles & Ball Pit Party!
A fun-filled morning of breakfast bites, bubbly cheer, and ball pit play—hosted by our teachers for lots of giggles and smiles!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Donuts & Turtley Awesome Dancing
A shell-abration full of sweet donuts, fun music, and turtley awesome dancing—perfect for our turtle class!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Donuts & Turtley Awesome Dancing
A shell-abration full of sweet donuts, fun music, and turtley awesome dancing—perfect for our turtle class!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Tiny Dancers & Tasty Donuts
Donut miss this sweet party—little ones will dance, twirl, and enjoy tasty donuts in a joyful, music-filled celebration!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Tiny Dancers & Tasty Donuts
Donut miss this sweet party—little ones will dance, twirl, and enjoy tasty donuts in a joyful, music-filled celebration!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
The Bunny Hop Breakfast
A sweet, high-energy morning of donuts, music, and hopping fun—perfect for our little bunnies to dance and celebrate together!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Pony Prance Breakfast Party
A joyful
morning of breakfast treats, music, and prancing fun—perfect for our little ponies to dance, play, and celebrate together!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Painting & Pastries
A sweet and creative morning where little artists enjoy pastries and paint their own colorful masterpieces!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Painting & Pastries
A sweet and creative morning where little artists enjoy pastries and paint their own colorful masterpieces!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Paint It Red! A Red Ladybug Breakfast Bash
A silly, colorful morning of painting fun and breakfast treats—just right for our busy little Red Ladybugs!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Paint It Red! A Red Ladybug Breakfast Bash
A silly, colorful morning of painting fun and breakfast treats—just right for our busy little Red Ladybugs!
Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.
Dino-Mite Party!
A roar-some celebration with dinosaur fun, playful activities, and lots of smiles—perfect for our adventurous Green Gators!
After school event. Date and time to be coordinated.
Sundae Funday
An ice cream celebration full of sweet treats, smiles, and star-worthy fun—perfect for our shining White Stars!
After school event. Date and time to be coordinated.
Grab the opportunity to read to the Orange Fish class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Grab the opportunity to read to the Orange Fish class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Grab the opportunity to read to the Red Ladybugs class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Grab the opportunity to read to the Red Ladybugs class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Grab the opportunity to read to the Green Gators class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Grab the opportunity to read to the White Stars class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!