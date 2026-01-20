Hosted by

Auction Parties & Teacher Treasures

MAY 12 END-OF-YEAR SNOW CONE SENDOFF! item
MAY 12 END-OF-YEAR SNOW CONE SENDOFF!
$15

Hip, hip, hooray — summer is on the way! Come chill out with your Westminster buddies and celebrate the end of the school year with icy, delicious snow cones and playtime on the playground.

Hosted by: The Lockwood Family

📍 Westminster Playground
📅 Tuesday May 12
🕝 2:30 PM

$25 per child | Limited to 50 kids per day
(One ticket per child over 12 months. One parent must stay with their child/ren.)

May 13 END-OF-YEAR SNOW CONE SENDOFF! item
May 13 END-OF-YEAR SNOW CONE SENDOFF!
$15

Hip, hip, hooray — summer is on the way! Come chill out with your Westminster buddies and celebrate the end of the school year with icy, delicious snow cones and playtime on the playground.

Hosted by: The Lockwood Family

📍 Westminster Playground
📅 Wednesday May 13
🕝 2:30 PM

$25 per child | Limited to 50 kids per day
(One ticket per child over 12 months. One parent must stay with their child/ren.)

MAHJ N’ MARTINIS item
MAHJ N’ MARTINIS
$75

Calling all mahj mamas! Grab your tiles and your favorite lucky charm for a fabulous night of friendly competition, tasty hors d’oeuvres, and perfectly poured martinis. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just love the game, this is the perfect girls’ night out!

Hosted by: Mary-Margaret Howell and Marlie Wuntch at 

📅 Wednesday, April 29
📍The Howell Residence
🕕 6:00–8:00 PM

$100 per person | Limited to 16 players
(Mahjong sets and cards provided at each table.)

COURTS & COCKTAILS: A COUPLES PICKLEBALL SOCIAL item
COURTS & COCKTAILS: A COUPLES PICKLEBALL SOCIAL
$220

Serve up some fun with an afternoon of pickleball, margaritas and appetizers. Whether you’re perfecting your dink or simply enjoying the sidelines, this couples’ social is the perfect blend of sport and celebration.

📍 Houston Racquet Club
📅 Sunday, April 19 | 4:00–6:00 PM

Hosted by: Hilary & Patrick Burch, Emily & Tug Hanley, Rachel and Ryan Kelly, Maggie & Kyle Rynd, Bess & Carson McDaniel, Ainsley & Hardy Farris

$250 per couple
(Paddles required; balls provided.)

LADIES’ ROUND TOP SPRING SHOW DAY TRIP item
LADIES’ ROUND TOP SPRING SHOW DAY TRIP
$225

Skip the planning and step into a curated day of design, shopping, and fun at the famed Round Top Spring Antique Show! Travel in style aboard a Mercedes Sprinter Van graciously provided by Randall’s Rideshare alongside celebrated Houston interior designer Susie Maddox of Susie Maddox Interiors, who will thoughtfully curate your stops and offer expert guidance as you hunt for the perfect pieces for your home. Enjoy a delicious boxed lunch and wine while you ride, relax, and recharge between finds.

Hosted by: Susie Maddox, Erin Lewis, Marlie Wuntch, Evan Holland & Emily Hanley

📅 Monday, March 23 (exact time and pickup/drop-off TBD)

$225 per person | Limited to 9 guests


GUY’S POKER NIGHT item
GUY’S POKER NIGHT
$115

Ante up, dads! Join hosts Brandon Wuntch & Patrick Burch for a rowdy Texas Hold ’Em Poker Night at Ron’s Pub. Beer flowing, dinner included, bragging rights guaranteed. Only 8 spots — game on this April! Date to be coordinated with ticket holders.

📍 Ron’s Pub
📅 Date APRIL

$125/person | Limited to 8 spots

T/TH Teddy Bears Party item
T/TH Teddy Bears Party
$50

Breakfast, Bubbles & Ball Pit Party!

A fun-filled morning of breakfast bites, bubbly cheer, and ball pit play—hosted by our teachers for lots of giggles and smiles!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

W/F Teddy Bears Party item
W/F Teddy Bears Party
$50

Breakfast, Bubbles & Ball Pit Party!

A fun-filled morning of breakfast bites, bubbly cheer, and ball pit play—hosted by our teachers for lots of giggles and smiles!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

T/Th Turtles Party item
T/Th Turtles Party
$50

Donuts & Turtley Awesome Dancing
A shell-abration full of sweet donuts, fun music, and turtley awesome dancing—perfect for our turtle class!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

W/F Turtles Party item
W/F Turtles Party
$50

Donuts & Turtley Awesome Dancing
A shell-abration full of sweet donuts, fun music, and turtley awesome dancing—perfect for our turtle class!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

T/Th Angels Party item
T/Th Angels Party
$50

Tiny Dancers & Tasty Donuts
Donut miss this sweet party—little ones will dance, twirl, and enjoy tasty donuts in a joyful, music-filled celebration!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

W/F Angels Party item
W/F Angels Party
$50

Tiny Dancers & Tasty Donuts
Donut miss this sweet party—little ones will dance, twirl, and enjoy tasty donuts in a joyful, music-filled celebration!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

Bunnies Party item
Bunnies Party
$50

The Bunny Hop Breakfast
A sweet, high-energy morning of donuts, music, and hopping fun—perfect for our little bunnies to dance and celebrate together!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

Ponies Party item
Ponies Party
$75

Pony Prance Breakfast Party
A joyful

morning of breakfast treats, music, and prancing fun—perfect for our little ponies to dance, play, and celebrate together!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

M/W/F Orange Fish Party item
M/W/F Orange Fish Party
$50

Painting & Pastries
A sweet and creative morning where little artists enjoy pastries and paint their own colorful masterpieces!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

M/T/TH Orange Fish Party item
M/T/TH Orange Fish Party
$50

Painting & Pastries
A sweet and creative morning where little artists enjoy pastries and paint their own colorful masterpieces!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

M/W/F Red Ladybugs Party item
M/W/F Red Ladybugs Party
$50

Paint It Red! A Red Ladybug Breakfast Bash
A silly, colorful morning of painting fun and breakfast treats—just right for our busy little Red Ladybugs!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

M/T/TH Red Ladybugs Party item
M/T/TH Red Ladybugs Party
$50

Paint It Red! A Red Ladybug Breakfast Bash
A silly, colorful morning of painting fun and breakfast treats—just right for our busy little Red Ladybugs!

Drop off before school. Date and time to be coordinated.

Green Gators Party item
Green Gators Party
$50

Dino-Mite Party!
A roar-some celebration with dinosaur fun, playful activities, and lots of smiles—perfect for our adventurous Green Gators!

After school event. Date and time to be coordinated.

White Stars Party item
White Stars Party
$50

Sundae Funday
An ice cream celebration full of sweet treats, smiles, and star-worthy fun—perfect for our shining White Stars!

After school event. Date and time to be coordinated.

M/W/F Orange Fish Mystery Reader item
M/W/F Orange Fish Mystery Reader
$50

Grab the opportunity to read to the Orange Fish class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.

M/T/TH Orange Fish Mystery Reader item
M/T/TH Orange Fish Mystery Reader
$50

Grab the opportunity to read to the Orange Fish class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.

M/T/TH Red Ladybugs Mystery Reader item
M/T/TH Red Ladybugs Mystery Reader
$50

Grab the opportunity to read to the Red Ladybugs class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.

M/W/F Red Ladybugs Mystery Reader item
M/W/F Red Ladybugs Mystery Reader
$50

Grab the opportunity to read to the Red Ladybugs class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.

Green Gators Mystery Reader item
Green Gators Mystery Reader
$50

Grab the opportunity to read to the Green Gators class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.

White Stars Mystery Reader item
White Stars Mystery Reader
$50

Grab the opportunity to read to the White Stars class! Mystery Readers will send the teachers a few clues about themselves, and the children will have so much fun guessing who is coming to read to them! Is it someone's mom, dad, or grandparent? We can't wait to find out! Date to be mutually agreed upon.

