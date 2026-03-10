Silent Auction Payments

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Christine Simmons #144nn3-Night Weekend Stay at Lake Erie. Valued at $600
#141 Connect with this personal consultant to shop the Cabi line. Valued at $500
Andy Thomas 62 Hocking Hills Children's Museum, Farm at Walnut Creek and AHA!
LEann H #66Gift Cards and merchandise from five downtown businesses. Valued at $330
Sarah MThimmes #80 Sunset photo of Main Street during the 2025 Lancaster ArtWalk. Valued at $225.
Danielle Kauser #53 Beauty, hair and bath products. Valued at $500.
#80 Amy Eyman. Fitness class located at the First Bungee Fitness Studio in Columbus. Valued at $200.
Jennfier Martin #159 Luxury soaps, candles and more. Watercolor 101 class. Valued at $200.
WM Davis # 52 Assorted Encanto items, activity sets and wireless party speakers & mics. Valued at $175.
Julie Ogilivie #88Experiential dinner & wine pairing for two. Valued at $300.
Anne Darling Cyyphert #079 Family Membership with free admission up to two guests
Andy Bates #66 Large assortment of candies. Valued at $175.
Justin Bruce #166. 5 gallons of homemade ice cream on-site at your event. Valued at $400
Amy B #57 1-hour lesson for two as well as paddles, equipment & picnic items. Valued at $615
Stephanie Klimack #73Private salt cave session for 6 and a smokeless fire pit. Valued at $290.
Jeff Sauer #164 Selfie/Picture stand rental for event. Valued at $225.
Sarah Thimmes #80 All-Summer pool pass at The View Golf & Swim Club. Valued at $550.
Offenberger #147 House cleaning & supplies. Valued at $150.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!