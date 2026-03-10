Silent Auction Payments

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Cameo League Incorporated

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$100 donation to flood relief
$100
3-Nights at Lake Erie
$490

Christine Simmons #144nn3-Night Weekend Stay at Lake Erie. Valued at $600

$500 GC & Private Showing to Cabi
$500

#141 Connect with this personal consultant to shop the Cabi line. Valued at $500

A Kid's Day Out
$150

Andy Thomas 62 Hocking Hills Children's Museum, Farm at Walnut Creek and AHA!

A Little Bit of Downtown Lancaster
$110

LEann H #66Gift Cards and merchandise from five downtown businesses. Valued at $330

Artwalk at Sunset
$210

Sarah MThimmes #80 Sunset photo of Main Street during the 2025 Lancaster ArtWalk. Valued at $225.

Beauty & Bath Gift Basket
$250

Danielle Kauser #53 Beauty, hair and bath products. Valued at $500.

Bungee Fitness Class for 7
$180

#80 Amy Eyman. Fitness class located at the First Bungee Fitness Studio in Columbus. Valued at $200.

Daco's Luxury Gift Shop Basket & Certificate
$80

Jennfier Martin #159 Luxury soaps, candles and more. Watercolor 101 class. Valued at $200.

Disney's Encanto Children's Basket
$300

WM Davis # 52 Assorted Encanto items, activity sets and wireless party speakers & mics. Valued at $175.

Experiential Dinner @ Rhonemus Cellars
$350

Julie Ogilivie #88Experiential dinner & wine pairing for two. Valued at $300.

Franklin Park Conservatory Premium Membership
$180

Anne Darling Cyyphert #079 Family Membership with free admission up to two guests

Lancaster Festival Table & Picnic Basket
$1,500

Beth Warthman # 51Lancaster Festival table and Snackish picnic basket for Lady A. Valued at $1,025.

Large Anthony Thomas Gift Basket
$100

Andy Bates #66 Large assortment of candies. Valued at $175.

Old Fashioned Ice Cream Experience
$300

Justin Bruce #166. 5 gallons of homemade ice cream on-site at your event. Valued at $400

Pickleball with a Partner & Picnic
$310

Amy B #57 1-hour lesson for two as well as paddles, equipment & picnic items. Valued at $615

Private Salt Cave Session & Fire Pit
$290

Stephanie Klimack #73Private salt cave session for 6 and a smokeless fire pit. Valued at $290.

Salsa Photo Booth Stand Rental
$300

Jeff Sauer #164 Selfie/Picture stand rental for event. Valued at $225.

Summer In The Sun Swim Membership
$360

Sarah Thimmes #80 All-Summer pool pass at The View Golf & Swim Club. Valued at $550.

Tidy Upps House Cleaning package
$195

Offenberger #147 House cleaning & supplies. Valued at $150.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!