Auction Sales

"Enjoy a quick but memorable date night away at the Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis, movie passes to Darkside Cinema, plus an exquisite dining experience at del Alma Restaurant.

Subject to availability: advanced reservation required. Conditions: Not valid during blackout dates. 2026 Blackout Dates: Spring Family Weekend at OSU – 5/1-3, NCAA Golf Regionals – 5/14-21, OSU Graduation 6/11-14, OSU Move-In Weekend – 9/16-20, OSU Home Football Games Season 2026: 9/11-13, 9/18-20, 10/9-11, 10/16-18, 11/6-8, 11/20-22.

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