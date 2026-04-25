Auction Sales

About this event
Enjoy a fire engine ride for 2 around Kings Valley with the Hoskins-Kings Valley Rural Fire Dept. Have fun spraying water, using rescue tools, and getting some fire department swag.
"Enjoy a quick but memorable date night away at the Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis, movie passes to Darkside Cinema, plus an exquisite dining experience at del Alma Restaurant.
Subject to availability: advanced reservation required. Conditions: Not valid during blackout dates. 2026 Blackout Dates: Spring Family Weekend at OSU – 5/1-3, NCAA Golf Regionals – 5/14-21, OSU Graduation 6/11-14, OSU Move-In Weekend – 9/16-20, OSU Home Football Games Season 2026: 9/11-13, 9/18-20, 10/9-11, 10/16-18, 11/6-8, 11/20-22.
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The 4/5 class was inspired by the wonder and magic of the forest to create an imaginative and colorful Enchanted Woods themed tile mosaic collection.
Have an ultimate tailgating party at the Portland Timbers. You will receive 2 tickets to a Portland Timbers game, a mixed case of assorted ciders from 2 Towns Cider house, a BBQ package including a Weber Smokey Joe charcoal grill, charcoal briquets, a BBQ tool set, digital meat thermometer, and assorted BBQ sauces and rubs.
Put your best foot forward (get it? 😉) with fresh, delicious veggies and a farm stand gift card from our local Fabulous Farm - Goodfoot Farm. You can also enjoy $50 worth of goodies from First Alternative Co-op.
Handcrafted carry bag with students' fingerprint art in the auction theme (fairy woodland) contains items for a fun movie night at home or on the go. Box of movie night snacks, cuddly blanket, fun family game for before or after the movie.
Enjoy 2 nights at a cozy, 3 bedroom cabin in Sunriver! Pick a crisp, cool day to play games with the fam, and then enjoy a relaxing soak in the hot tub. Package includes the two night stay, two boardgames, and a puzzle from Cosmos Tabletop Game, and a basket of Harry & David goodies for the family to share (or not - we won’t tell).
Note Blackout Dates:
Not valid during MLK Weekend, Presidents’ Weekend, Memorial Weekend, Oregon Spring Break, June 21–Labor Day Weekend, Wed–Sat of Thanksgiving Week, and Dec 20–Jan 7.
Subject to availability; advance reservation required.
Wrap yourself in a world of whimsy with a woodland fairy blanket designed and created by our own Laura Crabb.
Be the ultimate KVCS Volleyball fan with this basket filled with a signed volleyball, sports cards of our very own athletes, a volleyball net, and a scoreboard made by the students. This basket supports the 7th grade class.
Play hooky in this 1930's school turned playground! Have fun for a night at McMenamins Anderson School in Bethel, WA. Set out and explore your neighboring community with an Outback Steakhouse gift card and look good while doing so sporting your new Michael Kors handbag. Finish the evening by enjoying the complimentary glasses & wine (staying in, of course). Based on Availability. Holiday and blackout dates may apply.
From our very own McIntyre family. At least 2 Star Wars characters will show up to your event. All proceeds will benefit the class of 2028 (10th grade)
A handmade keepsake quilt crafted with your child's favorite article of clothing and hand drawing that will tell a story for years to come. All proceeds will benefit the Kindergarten class.
One free pizza a month for a year from Figaros in Independence, (4) mini golf passes from Golf City Par 3, (10) free ride passes at Albany Carousel, (2) $20 arcade passes and (1) 1-topping pizza at Bullwinkles, (4) admission tickets to Enchanted Forest, (4) jump passes for an hour at Get Air, (2) admission and skate rentals at Llyod Center Ice Rink, (4) swim passes to Dallas Aquatic Center, $25 gift card to Cafe Yumm, 1 household membership to Salem Art Association, $25 gift card to Burgerville, $20 family game night to Cosmos Tabletop Game in Dallas, $25 gift certificate to Main St Ice Cream in Monmouth.
Haugen's Galleri Portrait studio is renowned throughout Oregon for their award winning portraits. This $690 gift certificate may be used for any studio service: portraits of your family or high school senior, business portraits or even Haugen's famous Santa experience. It includes the session plus a $500 image credit. Let us bring the glamour to you!
Delight in a relaxing one night stay in a traditional oceanfront room at Hallmark Resort in Newport whille indulging in some hand crafted truffles from Bursts Chocolates. Conditions: Not valid during blackout dates, and excludes the Seafood & Wine Festival, Saturdays, school breaks, and the months of July & August. Subject to availiability: advanced reservation required.
Their Royal High-Nests deserve their own palace! This 5'x12'x6.5' chicken coop has three nesting boxes (good for a maximum of 8 chickens), open steel mesh sides, and wheels on one end of it to make it easier to move. All proceeds benefit the woodcarving class.
Two 3-day badges to Rose City Comic Con (Sept 11-13, 2026).
4 hours of labor which can include general construction, labor, pressure washing, and landscaping. Services do not include the cost of materials, heavy machinery rental, and dump/trash fees. Ramon's work is licensed and bonded. Contact him for your next project.
tasting certificate for six people and two bottles of wine from Andante Vineyards, Tour and Tasting for 4 from Divine Distillers, a tasting for 2 at Ankeny Vineyards, a private guided tour, a flight of wines, $10 per person credit for 2-6 guests from Willamette Valley Vineyard.
4 gallon planter painted like Charlie Brown's shirt by the students. Also comes with a bag of soil, pumpkin seeds, and a Welcome Great Pumpkin sign. Benefits the Elementary Art Class.
Two 3-day badges to Rose City Comic Con (Sept 11-13, 2026).
Conveniently located in Bend, OR is McMenamins Old St Francis School. Take your McMenamins gift basket filled with spirits, cider, assorted nuts, condiments, a flask, and yes, vodka. You won't get in trouble having alcohol in this classroom converted hotel room. Based on Availability. Holiday and blackout dates may apply.
Ultimate Relaxation with a custom Pillowise pillow and 3 individual passes for the Recovery Lounge at Agape` Physical Therapy in Dallas, OR. Each Recovery Lounge pass includes a 30 min sauna, a 30 min massage chair, 30 min compression therapy, and a wax hand bath.
One free pizza a month for a year from Figaros in Independence, (2) individual passes to WildLife Safari, (6) mini golf passes from Golf City Par 3, (10) free ride passes at Albany Carousel, (6) jump passes for an hour at Get Air, (4) free Jambas at Jamba Juice, Family Pack - Lg pizza, (4) laser tag, (4) mini golf from Pietro's Pizza, (5) punch pass at Valley Rock Gym in Corvallis, an admission pass for 1-3 kids at Wacky Indoor Bounce in Corvallis, (6) swim passes to Dallas Aquatic Center, 1 household membership to Salem Art Association, $25 gift card to Burgerville, $25 gift certificate to Main St Ice Cream in Monmouth.
All aboard for an exciting adventure with an overnight stay at McMenamins Gearhart, surrounded by an 18 hole golf links, adjacent to the ocean kissed dunes, and the Oregon coast. 2 passengers can see it all from the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. Based on Availability. Holiday and blackout dates may apply.
Keep your car looking and driving great with an oil change certificate from Les Schwab Independence and a $100 gift card from Personal Touch Car Wash and a Stihl handheld lithium ion vacuum from Rickreall Farm Supply.
Explore the riverfront, downtown area of Independence while staying in a complimentary room of choice (excluding the Squad Suite) at The Independence a Trace Hotel, dine out at Gilgamesh Brewing with a $25 gift card, grab a bottle of wine at The Valkyrie Wine Tavern with a $15 gift certificate, and enjoy a performance for 2 at the Pentacle Theater. Subject to availability: advanced reservation required.
Roast smores or just gather around a 50" Chateau Diviso Fire Pit Kit from Western Interlock.
Reserved parking spot at KVCS near the front entrance.
Now you can actually take cuts! Beat the crowd and be the first person in the checkout line!
Raise the Paddle and make some magic!
Raise the Paddle and make some magic!
Raise the Paddle and make some magic!
Raise the Paddle and make some magic!
Raise the Paddle and make some magic!
Show the magical creatures of the glen that you care with this basket of pet supplies, a $10 gift certificate so that you can add in their favorite treat, and one free pet exam. Total Value: $127
Straight from the mystical forges of the Fae realm comes this BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium hair styling iron. Crafted to tame even the most wildly enchanted tresses with silky, spellbinding results. Total Value: $190
Six champions may enter the enchanted battlefield at Camp Dakota for a day of adventure and feasting. Total Value $170.
Handmade with extraordinary skill and artistry, this stained glass deer captures the elusive, magical spirit of the woodland Fae. It is a radiant one-of-a-kind treasure that will enchant any space it graces. Total Value $100.
We can’t promise he will turn into royalty, but this handmade stained glass frog glows like a living jewel. This timeless piece of art will bring the magic of the naiad’s pond straight to your home. Total Value $100.
The students of the 11th grade realm have pooled their most enchanting culinary secrets into this charming collection. Complete with handwritten recipes, magical ingredients, trusty utensils, and cookbooks that can guide even the most novice kitchen enchantress. Total Value $
Even the Fae got caught up in the magic of the 90s. Carefully conjured by the 10th grade class, this delightful basket is a love letter to Tamagotchi, Treasure Trolls, and everything gloriously and wonderfully retro. Total Value $170
Even the Fae need to rest their wings sometimes. Their favorite way to reset is to retreat to a quiet glen to watch the birds or gaze at the fire while cozying up with a good book and a warm cup of tea. The 9th grade students have gathered everything you need to create your own magic sanctuary. Total Value $90.
In Fae lore, rocks are never just rocks. They are memories, wishes, and tiny achors to the Earth. The thoughtful enchanters of the 8th grade hand-selected the stones for this succulent terrarium, filled it with a living piece of the magical glen, and decorated its jar with their own thumbprints. Total Value $35.
Tucked between lush trailing greens and watched over by faithful gnome guardians, the faeries of this garden have everything they need. Lovingly created by the 6th grade class, this enchanting faerie garden is a living work of art that will bring Fae magic to any porch, patio, or tabletop. Total Value: $50
Every Fae noble worth their title knows how to ride, and this extraordinary prize of three 1-hour horse riding lessons is your invitation to begin that timeless journey. Whether you are a first-time rider, or a returning equestrian, you will leave each lesson feeling a little more magical than when you arrived. Total Value $120
The most powerful magic often comes in small, colorful packages. This enchanting prize includes two Pokémon Card Game packs. Each one is a mystery, and a potential treasure. In both the Fae realm and the Pokémon world, the rarest finds go to those bold enough to seek them.
The best that the wild glen has to offer: plush mushrooms, beautiful wildflowers, and the softest blanket you have ever felt. Every stitch of this extraordinary bundle holds a little piece of Fae magic. Total Value: $150
The bravest adventurers don’t stop at one Kingdom; they collect treasures from every corner of the enchanted map. This bundle of WOU and OSU gear was gathered from two of Oregon’s most beloved courts. Double the magic, double the pride, and twice the reason to bid!
Why stir a bubbling cauldron for hours when the Fae have discovered a far more efficient form of kitchen magic? This magnificent microwave is the modern enchanter’s most essential tool. Heat, melt, and conjure perfectly warmed meals in moments with all the effortless magic of the Fae realm and none of the singed eyebrows the come with cooking over the fire. Total Value $214.
The most legendary figures are never the ones who stayed home. They are the wanderers and seekers who disappeared into the wild and came back with stories worth telling. This is the perfect package for the fearless wanderer. Explore two Oregon realms, filled with endless magic. Total Value $180
Every great Fae tale begins with a single, fateful choice. Yours begins the moment you roll the dice on this extraordinary package. Dungeon Master Randy Leep will guide you and your party on a thrilling adventure unlike anything you have encountered in either the mortal or Fae realms. Friendships will be tested, monsters will be faced, and legends will be made. All you have to do is “Leep”. Total Value $100.
Every great Fae tale begins with a single, fateful choice. Yours begins the moment you roll the dice on this extraordinary package. Dungeon Master Randy Leep will guide you and your party on a thrilling adventure unlike anything you have encountered in either the mortal or Fae realms. Friendships will be tested, monsters will be faced, and legends will be made. All you have to do is “Leep”. Total Value $100.
Every court in the fae realm has its music, but none is as universally beloved as the deep, resonant song of quality bells caught in a perfect breeze. This stunning wind chime is the instrument your outdoor space has been waiting for; delivering rich, melodic tones that transform an ordinary evening into something that feels quietly, wonderfully magical.
Every great Fae adventure requires good provisions, and this charming Trader Joe's tote has everything a well-prepared wanderer could possibly need. Packed with an irresistible collection of Trader Joe's snacks and carried in a tote stylish enough for both the mortal world and the Fae realm, this is the item for the adventurer who knows that no quest, however magical, should ever be undertaken on an empty stomach. Total Value $50.
The greatest adventures do not begin on a trail or a battlefield, but on the first page of a book. This magnificent package honors that truth with a stunning gift basket from Quimby's Books, plus gift cards to Second Chance Books and Roots Bookstore. It's everything a devoted story seeker needs to keep their shelves full and their imagination endlessly, gloriously alive.
Wild, beautiful, and full of hidden sweetness, the bramble is one of the fae realm's most beloved plants. Bramble Boutique captures that same spirit perfectly. This wonderful package pairs a $30 gift card to that enchanting shop with a charming tea towel and a set of decorative teaspoons, making it the ideal treasure for anyone who believes that the most magical moments happen over a perfectly set table and a beautifully brewed cup of tea.
Every great quest has a timeline, and this one is three months long. A membership to Anytime Fitness gives the lucky winner unlimited access to their own personal training ground, where Fae warrior strength is built session by session, goal by goal, and day by day. The quest begins the moment you claim this prize. What you become by the end of it is entirely up to you. Total Value $400.
Every adventurer knows that the best stories are born in the warmth of a great tavern. This prize grants access to two of the valley's finest. This is your invitation to pull up a stool, raise a glass, and let the evening unfold exactly the way the best Fae evenings always do — with great drinks, great food, good company, and stories worth telling for years to come. Total Value $50.
The most celebrated feasts in the Fae realm are never confined to a single table; they sprawl across the entire enchanted kingdom, course by glorious course. This package includes gift cards to four beloved area restaurants, giving the lucky winner a passport to a series of extraordinary dining experiences. Four enchanted mornings, one very delicious adventure through some of the finest tables the valley has to offer. Total Value $175
The cleverest Fae know that the best things in life aren't just beautiful, they're useful, delicious, and endlessly enjoyable. This wonderful bundle delivers on every count with a Timber Towne Coffee gift card, a charming goodie basket of eclectic wares, and a gift card to Eats and Treats in Philomath. It’s a perfect combination to cover every craving from your first morning sip to your last sweet bite of the day. Total Value $100
The greatest Fae artisans don't see a difference between quilting and painting — they are both simply different languages for the same beautiful, unstoppable creative magic. This inspired crafting bundle speaks both languages fluently and celebrates the maker who finds joy in every medium they touch.
The most memorable meals are the ones that wrap you in warmth, fill you with joy, and leave you already looking forward to the next visit. Both of these beloved Independence gems deliver exactly that experience by bringing the most beloved and authentic flavors of Mexican cuisine straight to your table.
Ren Faire & Tarot
Every Fae garden tells a story, and this package gives you everything you need to write yours. A nursery gift card opens the door to a world of botanical possibility, while a delightful turtle-themed outdoor hanging bell ensures your garden has a voice as distinctive and charming as the plants you choose to fill it with. Slow, steady, and absolutely enchanting. Total Value: $129.
The most contented Fae are the ones with dirt under their fingernails, plants on every windowsill, and a well-stocked supply of everything they need to keep their corner of the realm thriving. This wonderful package makes that vision a little more possible with a nursery gift card for botanical adventures and a Wilco gift card for all the practical, essential magic that keeps an enchanted homestead running smoothly. Total Value $150.
Sometimes, the most magical nights are the ones spent in a cozy hoodie with a hot pizza and absolutely nowhere to be. This package celebrates that delightful truth with pizzas for the feast, a hoodie for maximum comfort, and a restaurant gift card for the next time the fae court calls you back out for a proper meal.
The fae have always understood something the rest of the world is still catching up to — that rest is not a reward for finishing everything on your list, but a sacred, necessary magic in its own right. This auction item honors that wisdom, giving the lucky winner the gift of genuine restoration and the rare, extraordinary luxury of time dedicated entirely to feeling well.
The roads through the Fae realm are beautiful but unforgiving. Even the most enchanted chariot needs a little help staying road-worthy and gleaming. Automated car wash gift cards deliver a quick, effortless shine whenever life demands it, while a fully loaded DIY car wash kit gives you the tools to take matters into your own magical hands whenever time allows. Total Value $108.
The wildest, most untameable magic in the fae realm has always belonged to the great cats, and Cat Tales is where that magic lives in the mortal world. These admission passes invite you into an unforgettable encounter with some of the most magnificent animals on earth, in a setting so extraordinary that the line between the fae realm and this one feels wonderfully, thrillingly thin. total Value $180
Bridges are those magical in-between spaces where one world ends and another begins. The legendary Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay Exploration Park is exactly that kind of threshold. Explore what lies beyond, and spend an extraordinary day discovering the natural wonders of Turtle Bay—one of California's most beloved destinations. Total Value $44
The fae say that autumn leaves carry the dreams of those who have rested among them. Hand drawn, carved, and painted with extraordinary skill and intention, this numbered lino-cut print titled "Autumn Rest" depicts a figure at peace among fallen leaves.
In the Fae realm the finest food requires the finest tools. When it comes to pizza, nothing matters more than the stone beneath it. This Weber pizza grilling stone delivers the kind of perfectly even, fire-kissed heat that produces a crust so crispy, so beautifully charred, and so utterly delicious that your guests will be asking what your secret is. The answer, of course, is a little Fae magic and the right piece of stone.
Every day of 2025 lives inside this blanket. Each section of this breathtaking hand crocheted temperature blanket was worked in the color of that day's temperature — a living record of an entire year, stitched together with extraordinary patience, skill, and love. The result is a one-of-a-kind work of textile art that is as meaningful as it is beautiful, and as warm as the most enchanted corner of the fae realm on a midwinter evening.
No cooking, no cleaning, the food appears just like magic. This wonderfulPapa's Pizza family meal certificate, complete with 1 pizza, a delicious appetizer, and a pitcher of drink, is the most practically magical prize of the evening, delivering a complete and genuinely extraordinary dining experience with zero effort required from the lucky winner.
The fae don't wear shoes so much as they wear an extension of themselves. Something so light and so perfectly fitted to the foot that the boundary between body and earth becomes beautifully, wonderfully blurred. Softstar has been making exactly that kind of footwear for the mortal world for years, and this $50 gift certificate is your chance to experience the difference for yourself — one perfectly crafted, naturally grounded, fae-worthy step at a time.
Rocks represent stories, memories, and our connection to the spirit of the earth. The ancient Fae recorded their most important knowledge in stone. The remarkable students of the class of 2026 have mounted a fascinating collection of rocks for display and created a detailed key that identifies every single one. Educational, beautiful, and completely one of a kind.
The most beloved celebrations are the ones where everyone has a place at the table This party rental package ensures exactly that. With seating and tables for 30 guests and a beverage bucket to keep the drinks cold and the spirits high, this prize takes the stress out of hosting and replaces it with the pure, uncomplicated magic of a perfectly equipped gathering ready to become whatever you need it to be.
the fae who dwell in shadow and moonlight have their favorite haunts, and Port Gamble's legendary Ghost Walk is at the very top of the list. These tickets invite you into one of Washington's most famously haunted towns after dark, where every shadowed doorway holds a story, every cobblestone street whispers of those who walked it before, and the line between the fae realm and whatever lies beyond has always been delightfully, thrillingly uncertain.
The finest evenings are often the ones that take you somewhere extraordinary. This package will lead you first through the doors of a magnificent theatre and then to a table laden with food worth lingering over. This simple, enchanting, and perfectly constructed date night package will lead to an evening more magical than the Fae realms.
Sometimes the most extraordinary magic comes from the simplest materials: a mason jar, a little light, and the boundless creativity of the 3rd/4th students who transformed both into something genuinely enchanting. These handcrafted fairy lantern jars glow with a warmth and whimsy that belongs entirely in the fae realm. Displayed on this charming decorative shelf, they can transform the corner of any room into the most enchanted space in the house.
In the fae realm, string art is an ancient and powerful textile magic; each thread a small decision, each nail a turning point, each finished piece a map of the journey that created it. The gifted students of the 3rd/4th class have created exactly that kind of piece with this beautiful fairy string art, weaving their creativity and classroom spirit into every strand of a work that is genuinely, breathtakingly one of a kind.
These handmade creations have the kind of endearing, homemade personality that no mass-produced product could ever replicate. Each of these characters was lovingly stitched, and celebrates the creativity, dedication and crafting spirit of the Sewing Club members.
This stunning custom 3D printed chess set and accompanying dice combine the ancient magic of the game with the modern craft of custom fabrication, resulting in a completely unique, breathtakingly detailed set that is as much a work of art as it is an invitation to the most strategically enchanting game imaginable.
The Fae believe every soul has a song, and Voicebox Karaoke is the most fun place in the mortal realm to find yours. This private room rental gives you and your crew your own microphones, your own stage, and an entire evening of uninhibited, enthusiastically celebrated, completely enchanted karaoke magic. Restrictions apply.
Leftovers from dinner
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