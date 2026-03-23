AUCTION Sign Ups!

Celebrate your graduate with a shout out on the digital sign during the 8th grade parade! This item is for 8th grade only! $50 per person
Celebrate your graduate with a shout out on the digital sign during the 8th grade parade! This item is for 8th grade only! $50 per person
Current 7th Grade, Rising 8th Grade Curb Painting!
$100
Celebrate Your Rising 8th Grader's Mark at MoN with School-Sanctioned Graffiti!
Just like high school seniors get the chance to paint their parking spots, we’re excited to offer a unique opportunity for our rising 8th graders to leave their mark at MoN! This summer, they can design and paint their very own curb outside the KFC to celebrate their last year at MoN!
Here’s how it works:
Design & Paint: You and your rising 8th grader can create and paint their own curb design this summer.
Guidelines: All designs must be appropriate and respectful, and families will need to provide their own paint.
Important Note: Painted curb is not a reserved spot.
Future Updates: There will be an opportunity to update your curb with high school details in the spring!
Don’t miss out on this special way to celebrate your 8th grader and make their time at MoN unforgettable. Sign up today to reserve a spot for your student. $100 per student
Celebrate Your Rising 8th Grader's Mark at MoN with School-Sanctioned Graffiti!
Just like high school seniors get the chance to paint their parking spots, we’re excited to offer a unique opportunity for our rising 8th graders to leave their mark at MoN! This summer, they can design and paint their very own curb outside the KFC to celebrate their last year at MoN!
Here’s how it works:
Design & Paint: You and your rising 8th grader can create and paint their own curb design this summer.
Guidelines: All designs must be appropriate and respectful, and families will need to provide their own paint.
Important Note: Painted curb is not a reserved spot.
Future Updates: There will be an opportunity to update your curb with high school details in the spring!
Don’t miss out on this special way to celebrate your 8th grader and make their time at MoN unforgettable. Sign up today to reserve a spot for your student. $100 per student
Birthday Sign Shout-Out!
$50
Show your love for your student on their special day and have the digital sign celebrate their birthday! $50 per student
Show your love for your student on their special day and have the digital sign celebrate their birthday! $50 per student
Heads or Tails- AUCTION ATTENDEES ONLY
$25
Take a chance to win our Linganore Winecellars Basket in our Heads or Tails Game. Enjoy a delicious tasting for two at Linganore Winery with a $50 gift card and a gift card to the local Vintage Restaurant Plus, we’ve got your sitter and kiddos covered with a gift card to order food! $25 per person
Take a chance to win our Linganore Winecellars Basket in our Heads or Tails Game. Enjoy a delicious tasting for two at Linganore Winery with a $50 gift card and a gift card to the local Vintage Restaurant Plus, we’ve got your sitter and kiddos covered with a gift card to order food! $25 per person
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!