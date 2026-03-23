AUCTION Sign Ups!

Celebrate Your Rising 8th Grader's Mark at MoN with School-Sanctioned Graffiti! Just like high school seniors get the chance to paint their parking spots, we’re excited to offer a unique opportunity for our rising 8th graders to leave their mark at MoN! This summer, they can design and paint their very own curb outside the KFC to celebrate their last year at MoN! Here’s how it works: Design & Paint: You and your rising 8th grader can create and paint their own curb design this summer. Guidelines: All designs must be appropriate and respectful, and families will need to provide their own paint. Important Note: Painted curb is not a reserved spot. Future Updates: There will be an opportunity to update your curb with high school details in the spring! Don’t miss out on this special way to celebrate your 8th grader and make their time at MoN unforgettable. Sign up today to reserve a spot for your student. $100 per student

Celebrate Your Rising 8th Grader's Mark at MoN with School-Sanctioned Graffiti! Just like high school seniors get the chance to paint their parking spots, we’re excited to offer a unique opportunity for our rising 8th graders to leave their mark at MoN! This summer, they can design and paint their very own curb outside the KFC to celebrate their last year at MoN! Here’s how it works: Design & Paint: You and your rising 8th grader can create and paint their own curb design this summer. Guidelines: All designs must be appropriate and respectful, and families will need to provide their own paint. Important Note: Painted curb is not a reserved spot. Future Updates: There will be an opportunity to update your curb with high school details in the spring! Don’t miss out on this special way to celebrate your 8th grader and make their time at MoN unforgettable. Sign up today to reserve a spot for your student. $100 per student

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