Alumni Auction

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Estimated Value: $95. Beautiful custom graduation lei for the Class of 2026. Perfect keepsake for graduation celebrations. Created with faux bills flowers and graduation gown
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Estimated value $95.
Beautiful handmade custom graduation cap decorated with flowers and personalized details. The winning bidder can choose the graduation year, color theme, or a quote. PLEASE EMAIL MARIA: [email protected]
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Estimated Value: $80 Elegant Kendra Scott red illusion clip, a stylish accessory perfect for any occasion.
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Estimated Value: $25 Cinemark gift card for movie tickets and snacks.
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Estimated Value: $25 Cinemark gift card for movie tickets and snacks.
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Estimated value:$50 Enjoy Brazilian steakhouse dining with this Fogo de Chão gift card.
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Estimated Value: $50 Movie night covered with a Fandango gift card redeemable at many theaters.
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Estimated Value: $30. Handcrafted fabric art card featuring Our Lady of Fatima.
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Estimated Value: $50 Kids Night Out voucher at Color Me Mine for creative fun.
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Estimated Value: $50 Kids Night Out voucher at Color Me Mine for creative fun.
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Estimated Value: $50 Beautiful blessed 5‑decade rosary perfect for prayer and devotion.
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Estimated Value: $50 Gift card to Flax Art & Design for artists and creatives.
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Estimated value: $535. One month of professional training at Thrive Jiu‑Jitsu. Great for beginners or experienced athletes.
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Estimated value: $350 Traditional Mexican folk art tea set, vibrant and unique.
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Estimated Value: $220. Stylish Modo Ladies Designer Sun Glasses
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Estimated Value: $100 Vintage original oil painting from the 1970s.
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Estimated value:$109. Three‑month season pass to CuriOdyssey for hands‑on science and wildlife experiences.
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Estimated Value:$62. Enjoy a day exploring wildlife with two admission passes to the San Francisco Zoo.
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Estimated Value:$160. Two admissions to ACT Theater for an unforgettable live performance experience.
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Estimated Value:$100. Family fun with admission for five to the Bay Area Discovery Museum.
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Estimated Value:$90. Admission for six to the Charles M. Schulz Museum celebrating Peanuts history.
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Estimated Value: $100. Gift card for Tieks premium designer flats known for comfort and style.
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Estimated Value: $79.90. Two admissions to the Exploratorium, a world‑class science and learning museum.
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Estimated Value: $64 Two dozen delicious bundtinis cakes perfect for parties or family gatherings.
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Estimated Value: $599 Enjoy sparkling clean windows with the innovative Ecovacs WINBOT W2S OMNI. This smart window-cleaning robot uses advanced technology to automatically scrub and polish glass surfaces, making window cleaning safer and easier than ever.
With intelligent path planning, strong suction, and automated cleaning modes, the WINBOT effortlessly removes dust, dirt, and streaks from windows, mirrors, and other glass surfaces. Perfect for homes with large windows or hard-to-reach areas, this smart device saves time while delivering professional-level results.
Sit back and relax while the WINBOT does the work for you!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500 Let technology do the cleaning for you! The Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S AI is a powerful smart robot vacuum and mop designed to keep your floors spotless with minimal effort. With advanced AI navigation, strong suction power, and automatic mopping features, this smart cleaner can vacuum, mop, and navigate around furniture and obstacles with ease.
Perfect for busy families who want a cleaner home without the work. Simply set it and let the DEEBOT handle the rest.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500.
Experience one of Ireland’s most celebrated whiskeys with the Midleton Very Rare 2023 Vintage Release. Produced at the iconic Midleton Distillery, this limited annual release is crafted from a carefully selected blend of some of the finest aged Irish whiskeys.
Each vintage is individually created by the Master Distiller and represents the very best of Irish whiskey craftsmanship. Known for its exceptional smoothness, rich character, and elegant balance of flavors, Midleton Very Rare is highly sought after by collectors and whiskey enthusiasts around the world.
Beautifully presented in its original premium display box, this bottle makes a standout addition to any whiskey collection or an unforgettable gift.
✨ A truly special bottle for anyone who appreciates fine Irish whiskey.
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Estimated Value: $190. Cuvaison is one of the pioneering wineries of Napa Valley. The 2021 Spire Pinot Noir
came from a great year and this large bottle format is ready to drink or can last for
another 5-10 years
Starting bid
Value: $250
One of the most respected of California Cabernets Silver Oak has been a leader in the
wine industry since 1972. The bottle of Alexander Valley is ready to drink or can last another 10 years. The Napa Valley is top quality, with delicate fruit with blueberry and plum flavors, if well stored can improve over 20 years
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Star pitcher for the S.F. Giants, Logan pitched 2 stellar games for USA in the World
Baseball Classic.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $35
Keep your hands warm and comfortable wherever you go with these rechargeable hand warmers. This convenient 2-pack comes with a charging case and a powerful 14,000mAh capacity, making it perfect for cold days, outdoor events, sports games, or travel.
✔️ Long-lasting heat with rechargeable battery
✔️ Includes portable charging case
✔️ Compact and easy to carry
✔️ Great for everyday use or as a thoughtful gift
💥 Perfect for winter, camping, or early morning events—don’t miss out!
Starting bid
Value: $320 total ($80 per ticket)
Description:
Don’t miss one of baseball’s biggest rivalries! Enjoy an exciting night at Oracle Park as the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. These four seats offer a great view and an unforgettable game-day experience with friends or family.
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Description:
Experience the energy of a live NBA game at Chase Center! Watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings in what promises to be an action-packed matchup. Perfect for a fun night out with family or friends.
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