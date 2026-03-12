Alumni Auction

Estimated Value: $599 Enjoy sparkling clean windows with the innovative Ecovacs WINBOT W2S OMNI. This smart window-cleaning robot uses advanced technology to automatically scrub and polish glass surfaces, making window cleaning safer and easier than ever.

With intelligent path planning, strong suction, and automated cleaning modes, the WINBOT effortlessly removes dust, dirt, and streaks from windows, mirrors, and other glass surfaces. Perfect for homes with large windows or hard-to-reach areas, this smart device saves time while delivering professional-level results.

Sit back and relax while the WINBOT does the work for you!