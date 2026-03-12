Hosted by

Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School

About this event

Sales closed

Alumni Auction

Pick-up location

80 Wellington Ave, Daly City, CA 94014, USA

Custom Graduation Lei 2026 item
Custom Graduation Lei 2026
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $95. Beautiful custom graduation lei for the Class of 2026. Perfect keepsake for graduation celebrations. Created with faux bills flowers and graduation gown

Custom Graduation Cap Design item
Custom Graduation Cap Design
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value $95.
Beautiful handmade custom graduation cap decorated with flowers and personalized details. The winning bidder can choose the graduation year, color theme, or a quote. PLEASE EMAIL MARIA: [email protected]

Red clip gold necklace item
Red clip gold necklace
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $80 Elegant Kendra Scott red illusion clip, a stylish accessory perfect for any occasion.

Cinemark Gift Card #1 item
Cinemark Gift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $25 Cinemark gift card for movie tickets and snacks.

Cinemark Gift Card #2 item
Cinemark Gift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $25 Cinemark gift card for movie tickets and snacks.

Fogo de Chão Gift Card #1 item
Fogo de Chão Gift Card #1
$20

Starting bid

Estimated value:$50 Enjoy Brazilian steakhouse dining with this Fogo de Chão gift card.

Fandango Gift Card item
Fandango Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50 Movie night covered with a Fandango gift card redeemable at many theaters.

Our Lady of Fatima Fabric Art – Card item
Our Lady of Fatima Fabric Art – Card
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $30. Handcrafted fabric art card featuring Our Lady of Fatima.

Color Me Mine Kids Night Out #1 item
Color Me Mine Kids Night Out #1
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50 Kids Night Out voucher at Color Me Mine for creative fun.

Color Me Mine Kids Night Out #2 item
Color Me Mine Kids Night Out #2
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50 Kids Night Out voucher at Color Me Mine for creative fun.

Blessed 5-Decade Rosary item
Blessed 5-Decade Rosary
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50 Beautiful blessed 5‑decade rosary perfect for prayer and devotion.

Flax and Design gift card item
Flax and Design gift card
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50 Gift card to Flax Art & Design for artists and creatives.

Thrive Jiu-Jitsu 1 month training item
Thrive Jiu-Jitsu 1 month training
$150

Starting bid

Estimated value: $535. One month of professional training at Thrive Jiu‑Jitsu. Great for beginners or experienced athletes.

Mexican Folk Art Tea set item
Mexican Folk Art Tea set
$120

Starting bid

Estimated value: $350 Traditional Mexican folk art tea set, vibrant and unique.

Modo Ladies Designer Sun Glasses item
Modo Ladies Designer Sun Glasses
$75

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $220. Stylish Modo Ladies Designer Sun Glasses

Original oil painting (1970) item
Original oil painting (1970)
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100 Vintage original oil painting from the 1970s.

CuriOdyssey – 3 Month Season Pass item
CuriOdyssey – 3 Month Season Pass
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value:$109. Three‑month season pass to CuriOdyssey for hands‑on science and wildlife experiences.

San Francisco Zoo-Two Admissions item
San Francisco Zoo-Two Admissions
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value:$62. Enjoy a day exploring wildlife with two admission passes to the San Francisco Zoo.

ACT Theater – 2 Admissions item
ACT Theater – 2 Admissions
$60

Starting bid

Estimated Value:$160. Two admissions to ACT Theater for an unforgettable live performance experience.

Bay Area Discovery Museum – Admission for 5 item
Bay Area Discovery Museum – Admission for 5
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value:$100. Family fun with admission for five to the Bay Area Discovery Museum.

Charles M. Schulz Museum – Admission for 6 item
Charles M. Schulz Museum – Admission for 6
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value:$90. Admission for six to the Charles M. Schulz Museum celebrating Peanuts history.

Tieks E-Gift Card item
Tieks E-Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100. Gift card for Tieks premium designer flats known for comfort and style.

Exploratorium – 2 Admissions item
Exploratorium – 2 Admissions
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $79.90. Two admissions to the Exploratorium, a world‑class science and learning museum.

Mini Bundtinis – 2 Dozen item
Mini Bundtinis – 2 Dozen
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $64 Two dozen delicious bundtinis cakes perfect for parties or family gatherings.

Ecovacs Winbot W2S OMNI item
Ecovacs Winbot W2S OMNI
$220

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $599 Enjoy sparkling clean windows with the innovative Ecovacs WINBOT W2S OMNI. This smart window-cleaning robot uses advanced technology to automatically scrub and polish glass surfaces, making window cleaning safer and easier than ever.

With intelligent path planning, strong suction, and automated cleaning modes, the WINBOT effortlessly removes dust, dirt, and streaks from windows, mirrors, and other glass surfaces. Perfect for homes with large windows or hard-to-reach areas, this smart device saves time while delivering professional-level results.

Sit back and relax while the WINBOT does the work for you!

Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum & Mop item
Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum & Mop
$220

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $500 Let technology do the cleaning for you! The Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S AI is a powerful smart robot vacuum and mop designed to keep your floors spotless with minimal effort. With advanced AI navigation, strong suction power, and automatic mopping features, this smart cleaner can vacuum, mop, and navigate around furniture and obstacles with ease.

Perfect for busy families who want a cleaner home without the work. Simply set it and let the DEEBOT handle the rest.

Midleton Very Rare 2023 Vintage Irish Whiskey item
Midleton Very Rare 2023 Vintage Irish Whiskey
$250

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $500.

Experience one of Ireland’s most celebrated whiskeys with the Midleton Very Rare 2023 Vintage Release. Produced at the iconic Midleton Distillery, this limited annual release is crafted from a carefully selected blend of some of the finest aged Irish whiskeys.

Each vintage is individually created by the Master Distiller and represents the very best of Irish whiskey craftsmanship. Known for its exceptional smoothness, rich character, and elegant balance of flavors, Midleton Very Rare is highly sought after by collectors and whiskey enthusiasts around the world.

Beautifully presented in its original premium display box, this bottle makes a standout addition to any whiskey collection or an unforgettable gift.

✨ A truly special bottle for anyone who appreciates fine Irish whiskey.

CUVAISON 2021 Pinot Noir (1.5L) item
CUVAISON 2021 Pinot Noir (1.5L)
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $190. Cuvaison is one of the pioneering wineries of Napa Valley.  The 2021 Spire Pinot Noir

came from a great year and this large bottle format is ready to drink or can last for 

another 5-10 years

SILVER OAK CABERNET 2020 -2 bottles item
SILVER OAK CABERNET 2020 -2 bottles
$150

Starting bid

 Value: $250

One of the most respected of California Cabernets Silver Oak has been a leader in the 

wine industry since 1972.  The bottle of Alexander Valley is ready to drink or can last another 10 years.  The Napa Valley is top quality, with delicate fruit with blueberry and plum flavors, if well stored can improve over 20 years

LOGAN AUTOGRAPH BALL item
LOGAN AUTOGRAPH BALL
$80

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Star pitcher for the S.F. Giants, Logan pitched 2 stellar games for USA in the World 

Baseball Classic.

Hand Warmers (2-Pack) item
Hand Warmers (2-Pack)
$15

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $35

Keep your hands warm and comfortable wherever you go with these rechargeable hand warmers. This convenient 2-pack comes with a charging case and a powerful 14,000mAh capacity, making it perfect for cold days, outdoor events, sports games, or travel.

✔️ Long-lasting heat with rechargeable battery
✔️ Includes portable charging case
✔️ Compact and easy to carry
✔️ Great for everyday use or as a thoughtful gift

💥 Perfect for winter, camping, or early morning events—don’t miss out!

⚾ San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4 Tickets) item
⚾ San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4 Tickets)
$160

Starting bid

Value: $320 total ($80 per ticket)

  • Date: April 21
  • Time: 6:45 PM
  • Location: Oracle Park
  • Seats: Section VR315, Row 5, Seats 3–6
  • Value: $320 total ($80 per ticket)

Description:
Don’t miss one of baseball’s biggest rivalries! Enjoy an exciting night at Oracle Park as the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. These four seats offer a great view and an unforgettable game-day experience with friends or family.

🏀 Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings (4Tickets) item
🏀 Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings (4Tickets)
$220

Starting bid

  • Value: $408 total ($102 per ticket). Date: April 7
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Location: Chase Center
  • Seats: Section 219, Row 14, Seats 7,8,9,10

Description:
Experience the energy of a live NBA game at Chase Center! Watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings in what promises to be an action-packed matchup. Perfect for a fun night out with family or friends.

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