Auction to Support Fifth Grade Graduation

Program runs July 27–31 - For Students entering Grades 1–3: One winner gets a spot in this fun, one-week musical theater program where kids sing, dance, and work together to create their own show, ending with a live performance on stage. *Monday – Thursday

9:00am – 3:00pm

*Friday, 9:00am – 2:00pm** camp will take place at 199 14th Street in Park Slope. https://www.galleryplayers.com/gallery-kids/