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Auction to Support Fifth Grade Graduation

Pick-up location

825 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA

8 Boxing Classes @ JukeBox NYC | Value: $588 item
8 Boxing Classes @ JukeBox NYC | Value: $588 item
8 Boxing Classes @ JukeBox NYC | Value: $588
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an 8-class boxing membership at Brooklyn’s premier boxing and training facility. Open to kids, teens, and adults, this package includes waived registration, free gloves, and free hand wraps. Classes are valid for use within 100 days of redemption. A great way to build strength, confidence, and skills in a fun, supportive environment. https://jukeboxnyc.com

After School Ceramics Classes at Gasworks | Value: $645 NYC item
After School Ceramics Classes at Gasworks | Value: $645 NYC item
After School Ceramics Classes at Gasworks | Value: $645 NYC item
After School Ceramics Classes at Gasworks | Value: $645 NYC
$25

Starting bid

12-week after-school ceramics program meets once a week from April 6 through June 28. Kids, tweens, and teens learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing and handbuilding while creating imaginative projects such as story vessels, whistles, sculptures, teapots, and more. A fun, hands-on introduction to the art of clay! https://gasworksnyc.com

$150 Gift Card to Moore Brothers Wine Company -Industry City item
$150 Gift Card to Moore Brothers Wine Company -Industry City item
$150 Gift Card to Moore Brothers Wine Company -Industry City
$25

Starting bid

Experience Old World and Artisan wines with Moore Brothers Wine Company (Industry City). Shopping at Moore Brothers Wine Company is a unique experience. We work directly with artisan winegrowers; individuals and families who produce beautiful wines, naturally. Welcome to Moore Brothers! https://moorebrothers.com

Gallery Kids Theater Arts Program (Grades 1-3) | Value: $450 item
Gallery Kids Theater Arts Program (Grades 1-3) | Value: $450 item
Gallery Kids Theater Arts Program (Grades 1-3) | Value: $450
$25

Starting bid

Program runs July 27–31 - For Students entering Grades 1–3: One winner gets a spot in this fun, one-week musical theater program where kids sing, dance, and work together to create their own show, ending with a live performance on stage. *Monday – Thursday

9:00am – 3:00pm

*Friday, 9:00am – 2:00pm** camp will take place at 199 14th Street in Park Slope. https://www.galleryplayers.com/gallery-kids/

Gallery Kids Theater Arts Program (Grades 4-6) | Value: $450 item
Gallery Kids Theater Arts Program (Grades 4-6) | Value: $450 item
Gallery Kids Theater Arts Program (Grades 4-6) | Value: $450
$25

Starting bid

Program runs August 3-7 is only for students entering grades 4–6: One winner gets a spot in this fun, one-week musical theater program where kids sing, dance, and work together to create their own show, ending with a live performance on stage. -*Monday – Thursday

9:00am – 3:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 2:00pm** camp will take place at 199 14th Street in Park Slope. https://www.galleryplayers.com/gallery-kids/

Private Tour of Fort Hamilton Distillery | Value: $400 item
Private Tour of Fort Hamilton Distillery | Value: $400 item
Private Tour of Fort Hamilton Distillery | Value: $400
$25

Starting bid


Win an exclusive chance to enjoy a private tour of Fort Hamilton Distillery (Industry City location) with a group of up to 12 people on the Revolutionary Spirits Tour. Throughout the experience, you will explore the distillery's rich history, gain access to its inner sanctum, participate in a guided tasting session featuring Gin, Whiskeys, and Maple Syrup and create a personalized bottle for the winner of the tour to take home. Tours are available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. https://www.forthamilton.com

Kids Birthday Party @ Joy Gymnastics | Value: $300 item
Kids Birthday Party @ Joy Gymnastics | Value: $300 item
Kids Birthday Party @ Joy Gymnastics | Value: $300
$25

Starting bid

Submit the winning bid for this awesome birthday certificate for an hour birthday party for 12 kids. Joy Gymnastics birthdays provide a fun yet safe gymnastics experience for all your guests! All birthdays include a structured class appropriate for all skill levels as well as engaging gymnastics games and obstacles. https://joygymnastics.com/#home-contact-us

Family Photo Session with Sam Posey Photo | Value: $300 item
Family Photo Session with Sam Posey Photo | Value: $300 item
Family Photo Session with Sam Posey Photo | Value: $300 item
Family Photo Session with Sam Posey Photo | Value: $300
$25

Starting bid

One lucky winner will enjoy a one-hour family, maternity, or newborn portrait session, complete with an edited online gallery of 50–75 images--a beautiful way to record memories to treasure and share forever. Online gallery delivered within 10 days of photo session. https://samposeyphoto.mypixieset.com/FamilyPortraits/

$100 Gift Card to Sahadi's Industry City | Value: $100 item
$100 Gift Card to Sahadi's Industry City | Value: $100 item
$100 Gift Card to Sahadi's Industry City | Value: $100
$25

Starting bid

Bid to win a $100 gift card to Sahadi's, a Mediterranean market in Industry City, Brooklyn, famous for its bulk coffee, nuts, dried fruits and delicious prepared foods, like hummus. This gift card can also be used in Sahadi Spirits for wine! Sahadi's: Serving the community since 1898. https://sahadis.com/

60 Min Massage at Red Moon Wellness | Value: $155 item
60 Min Massage at Red Moon Wellness | Value: $155 item
60 Min Massage at Red Moon Wellness | Value: $155
$25

Starting bid

Find rest and relaxation with a 60 minute massage at Red Moon Wellness. Providing unparalleled holistic care in Park Slope since 2008, Red Moon Wellness's team of experienced, licensed massage therapists will ensure that you’re getting the safest, most effective treatment, tailored to you in a beautiful restorative environment. There is no age limit for this massage, but a parent must supervise children under 13 years old. https://redmoonwellness.com

3-Class Card to Esquina Brooklyn | Value: $105 item
3-Class Card to Esquina Brooklyn | Value: $105 item
3-Class Card to Esquina Brooklyn | Value: $105
$25

Starting bid

3-class card good toward any of Esquina's classes in Brooklyn--all adults and experience levels welcome. Choose from strength training, yoga (Ashtanga, Somatic or Katonah), pilates, handstands, Forro dance, kettlebells, acrobatics and more. Visit https://www.esquinabrooklyn.com/ for the full schedule. Esquina is a hub of fitness, wellness, and community located at 559 17th St btw 9th and 10th Ave.

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