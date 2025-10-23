Auctioning off a SIGNED Nashville Jazz Festival Concert Poster with proceeds going to Nashville Jazz Workshop Scholarship Fund

A true collector's item! This is your chance to own a piece of Nashville music history: a limited-edition poster from the inaugural Nashville Jazz Festival.

This beautiful poster is hand-signed by a lineup of our incredible festival headliners and artists, including Cory Wong, Jeff Coffin, Tia Fuller, and other special guests. This is one of only five signed posters available at the festival, making it a unique keepsake for any jazz fan.

Don't miss this opportunity to commemorate our very first festival. 100% of the proceeds from this item will go directly to the new Nashville Jazz Festival Scholarship Fund to support the next generation of jazz musicians.