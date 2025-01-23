Mareck Center for Dance

Mareck Center for Dance

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Performance Fee

110 Orr St

Columbia, MO 65201, USA

Performance Fee - Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
$150
Mareck Dance’s professional production choreographed by Karen Mareck Grundy with a musical score by Tom Andes! This is your opportunity to dance alongside the dancers of our professional company, MARECK Dance.

