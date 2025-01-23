Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Performance Fee

Performance Fee - Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
$150
Mareck Dance’s professional production choreographed by Karen Mareck Grundy with a musical score by Tom Andes! This is your opportunity to dance alongside the dancers of our professional company, MARECK Dance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!