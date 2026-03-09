AUDITIONS - MOTHER OF INMATES

Hosted by
About this event
Female | African American | Ages 35–45
The central character of the story. Teresa is a mother struggling with the consequences of her past decisions while facing the painful reality that two of her sons are incarcerated. She carries guilt, strength, and resilience as she reflects on her life and attempts to find redemption. Requires strong dramatic ability and emotional depth.
Male | African American | Ages 30–45
One of Teresa’s earlier partners. Street-smart, charismatic, and influential in Teresa’s younger years. His presence reflects the unstable relationships that shaped her environment.
Male | African American | Ages 35–50
A later relationship in Teresa’s life. Appears more mature but still carries emotional baggage and flawed decision-making.
Female | African American | Ages 30–50
Teresa’s outspoken friend who isn’t afraid to tell the truth. Strong personality.
Female | African American | Ages 30–50
Supportive and compassionate. Often tries to help Teresa see things differently.
Female | African American | Ages 30–50
Represents Teresa’s social circle and the lifestyle influences surrounding her.
Female | African American | Ages 50–70
Teresa’s mother. A strong but complicated figure whose parenting style and history helped shape Teresa’s life path.
Male | African American | Ages 22–27
One of Teresa’s incarcerated sons. Tough exterior but emotionally complex.
Male | African American | Ages 19–25
Younger son navigating the consequences of his environment and upbringing.
Female or Male | Any Ethnicity | Adult
A professional child protective services investigator who enters the family’s life during a pivotal moment. Calm, observant, and authoritative.
Adult any age & ethnicity
Comedic and Mentor type characters
All ages & ethcities
Adult | African American | 50-70
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!