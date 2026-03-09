Hurt Broken Now Healed And Delivered Ministries

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Hurt Broken Now Healed And Delivered Ministries

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AUDITIONS - MOTHER OF INMATES

2200 Smith Barry Rd

Arlington, TX 76013, USA

Main Character - Teresa
Free

Teresa (Lead Role)

Female | African American | Ages 35–45
The central character of the story. Teresa is a mother struggling with the consequences of her past decisions while facing the painful reality that two of her sons are incarcerated. She carries guilt, strength, and resilience as she reflects on her life and attempts to find redemption. Requires strong dramatic ability and emotional depth.

Boyfriend #1
Free

Male | African American | Ages 30–45
One of Teresa’s earlier partners. Street-smart, charismatic, and influential in Teresa’s younger years. His presence reflects the unstable relationships that shaped her environment.

Boyfriend #2
Free

Boyfriend #2

Male | African American | Ages 35–50
A later relationship in Teresa’s life. Appears more mature but still carries emotional baggage and flawed decision-making.

Friend #1
Free

Female | African American | Ages 30–50
Teresa’s outspoken friend who isn’t afraid to tell the truth. Strong personality.

Friend #2
Free

Friend #2

Female | African American | Ages 30–50
Supportive and compassionate. Often tries to help Teresa see things differently.

Friend #3
Free

Friend #3

Female | African American | Ages 30–50
Represents Teresa’s social circle and the lifestyle influences surrounding her.

Mother
Free

Female | African American | Ages 50–70
Teresa’s mother. A strong but complicated figure whose parenting style and history helped shape Teresa’s life path.

Son #1 (Adult)
Free

Son #1 (Adult)

Male | African American | Ages 22–27
One of Teresa’s incarcerated sons. Tough exterior but emotionally complex.

Son #2 (Adult)
Free

Male | African American | Ages 19–25
Younger son navigating the consequences of his environment and upbringing.

CPS Worker
Free

CPS Worker

Female or Male | Any Ethnicity | Adult
A professional child protective services investigator who enters the family’s life during a pivotal moment. Calm, observant, and authoritative.

Prison Guard - 2 needed
Free

Adult any age & ethnicity

Comedic and Mentor type characters

Any open roles
Free

All ages & ethcities

Father - Teresa Father
Free

Adult | African American | 50-70

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