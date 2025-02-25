Hosted by

Audubon Elementary PTSA

About this event

Sales closed

Classroom Popcorn Party

Pick-up location

3045 180th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Classroom Popcorn Party item
Classroom Popcorn Party item
Classroom Popcorn Party
$30

Starting bid

It's time to pop, crunch, and munch! Your students class will enjoy a buttery, salty and oh-so-delicious popcorn party with plenty of fun to go around. A little popcorn, a lot of fun - this party is sure to be a-maize-ing! *The PTSA will work closely with the school and accommodate students with special dietary needs. BONUS OWL STUFFY INCLUDED!

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