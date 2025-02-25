Classroom Popcorn Party

It's time to pop, crunch, and munch! Your students class will enjoy a buttery, salty and oh-so-delicious popcorn party with plenty of fun to go around. A little popcorn, a lot of fun - this party is sure to be a-maize-ing! *The PTSA will work closely with the school and accommodate students with special dietary needs. BONUS OWL STUFFY INCLUDED!

It's time to pop, crunch, and munch! Your students class will enjoy a buttery, salty and oh-so-delicious popcorn party with plenty of fun to go around. A little popcorn, a lot of fun - this party is sure to be a-maize-ing! *The PTSA will work closely with the school and accommodate students with special dietary needs. BONUS OWL STUFFY INCLUDED!

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