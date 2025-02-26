Step onto the conductor’s podium as Music Teacher for a Day! Your child will get the chance to lead the class, pick songs, and help guide musical activities, all while having a blast sharing the joy of music. Whether they love to sing, play, or just groove to the beat, this experience will be music to their ears! BONUS OWL STUFFY INCLUDED!

