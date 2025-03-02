Original 5th Grade Art

This stunning faux stained glass artwork of JJ the Owl is a vibrant, colorful creation handcrafted by our talented 5th-grade students. A true labor of love, this unique piece is not only a beautiful addition to any home but also a wonderful way to support our PTSA Art Programs. Win it for yourself or donate it back to the school as a lasting legacy of creativity and school spirit!

