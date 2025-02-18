Party for 8 at Sit and Kit

Let your artists creativity shine during this fun and engaging arts & craft party. This is for a party at Sit and Kit, for up to 8 artist. Artist will choose from a wide selection of hands-on art kits. Then have the opportunity to socialize with friends as they create something amazing! ** Value of $320 **

Let your artists creativity shine during this fun and engaging arts & craft party. This is for a party at Sit and Kit, for up to 8 artist. Artist will choose from a wide selection of hands-on art kits. Then have the opportunity to socialize with friends as they create something amazing! ** Value of $320 **

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