6 Hour Deep Clean

Ready to have your house transformed? This for a 6 hour house deep clean with Perfect Housekeeping. A women-led cleaning team with a strong background in hospitality, will get every corner, crevice and surface clean. Your house will be scrubbed and sanitized with safe, non-toxic products that are gentle on your home and the planet. **Value of $390**

Ready to have your house transformed? This for a 6 hour house deep clean with Perfect Housekeeping. A women-led cleaning team with a strong background in hospitality, will get every corner, crevice and surface clean. Your house will be scrubbed and sanitized with safe, non-toxic products that are gentle on your home and the planet. **Value of $390**

seeMoreDetailsMobile