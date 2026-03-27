Auesomely You Cares Inc's Black and Gold Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
By @onceuponaslimekids
Turn any celebration into an unforgettable, hands-on experience with this interactive mobile slime party designed to bring creativity, fun, and excitement directly to you.
✨ 1-hour guided slime-making experience
✨ Includes up to 8 participants + FREE birthday guest (9 total slimers)
✨ All materials provided for a mess-free, engaging activity
✨ Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or group events
This experience is designed to spark creativity, laughter, and memorable moments for children and families alike — making it the ultimate party upgrade.
Value: $285
Start Bid: $80
Min Increase: $20
💛 Every bid helps support autism families through Auesomely You Cares Inc.
Starting bid
Give your student a competitive edge with this comprehensive, personalized academic support package led by an experienced educational consultant.
✨ 60-minute college admissions consulting session
✨ 60-minute test prep session (SAT/ACT/ISEE/SSAT)
✨ Guidance on applications, essays, and academic strategy
✨ Support with confidence-building, study skills, and test performance
This package is ideal for students and families navigating the path to college, offering expert insight and tailored strategies to help them succeed academically and confidently.
Value: ~$430
Start Bid: $150
Min Increase: $25
💛 Invest in a student’s future while supporting autism families.
Starting bid
Bella Lucy Spa x Brittnee Wilder
Step into a deeply restorative experience designed to nurture your mind, body, and spirit through intentional self-care and holistic healing.
✨ Customized facial treatment tailored to your skin’s needs
✨ Deep cleansing, hydration, and skin revitalization
✨ 1-hour immersive sound bowl healing session
✨ Promotes relaxation, emotional balance, and inner clarity
This experience is perfect for anyone seeking a reset — offering both physical rejuvenation and emotional restoration in a calming, intentional environment.
Value: $650
Start Bid: $200
Min Increase: $25
💛 Because self-care is essential — and your bid supports a greater cause.
Please Note: This bundle includes services from two different providers. Sessions will be scheduled separately and are subject to each provider’s availability.
Starting bid
By @kishotitvisuals
Capture your vision with a professional photoshoot experience designed to elevate your image, brand, or personal story.
✨ High-quality, professionally edited images
✨ Ideal for branding, portraits, or lifestyle content
✨ Creative direction to help you feel confident and look your best
✨ Perfect for entrepreneurs, creatives, and personal branding
This session is more than photos — it’s an opportunity to step into your next level with confidence and clarity.
Value: $250
Start Bid: $75
Min Increase: $15
💛 Show up as your best self — while giving back.
Starting bid
By @lashanawest
Elevate your content with exclusive access to a professional content suite designed for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands ready to show up consistently and confidently.
✨ 4 hours of premium content suite access
✨ Ideal for photoshoots, video content, podcasting, and branding
✨ A polished, professional environment to create high-quality visuals
✨ Perfect for batching content and building your brand presence
This is your opportunity to create with intention and walk away with content that reflects your next level.
Value: $400
Start Bid: $120
Min Increase: $25
💛 Create with purpose — and give with purpose.
Starting bid
By @lashanawest
Elevate your content with exclusive access to a professional content suite designed for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands ready to show up consistently and confidently.
✨ 4 hours of premium content suite access
✨ Ideal for photoshoots, video content, podcasting, and branding
✨ A polished, professional environment to create high-quality visuals
✨ Perfect for batching content and building your brand presence
This is your opportunity to create with intention and walk away with content that reflects your next level.
Value: $400
Start Bid: $120
Min Increase: $25
💛 Create with purpose — and give with purpose.
Starting bid
@allegrajacksonceo x @dashercreations
Step into your next level with this powerful, results-driven experience designed to align your business strategy, finances, and overall vision.
✨ 2-hour private business coaching & marketing strategy session ($500 value)
✨ 1-hour financial strategy session by @dashercreations ($300 value)
✨ “To Be Honest” card game to spark clarity, reflection, and intentional growth ($19.99 value)
✨ Personalized guidance from two experienced business leaders
Whether you’re launching, growing, or refining your business, this experience provides the clarity, structure, and direction needed to move forward with confidence and intention.
This is more than a session — it’s a strategic reset for your business and your finances.
Please Note: This bundle includes services from two different providers. Sessions will be scheduled separately and are subject to each provider’s availability.
Value: $800+
Start Bid: $275
Minimum Increase: $50
💛 Bid with purpose — your support helps fund resources and programs for autism families through Auesomely You Cares Inc.
Starting bid
By @lashanawest
Experience a transformative event designed to support your growth, healing, and purpose while building something meaningful in your life or business.
✨ Admission for two guests
✨ Access to powerful conversations and tools for growth
✨ Community-driven environment focused on healing and alignment
✨ Designed for individuals navigating both personal and professional journeys
This is more than an event — it’s an experience that pours into who you are becoming.
Value: $1,000
Start Bid: $300
Min Increase: $50
💛 Invest in growth while giving back.
Starting bid
By Auesomely You Publishing
Turn your ideas into a powerful, tangible product with this guided journal publishing experience.
✨ Step-by-step support through the journal creation process
✨ Custom layout, formatting, and development guidance
✨ Designed for entrepreneurs, coaches, and creatives
✨ Create a product that can generate income and impact
This is your opportunity to transform your vision into something meaningful, marketable, and lasting.
Value: $1,200
Start Bid: $350
Min Increase: $50
💛 Create your legacy while supporting others.
Starting bid
By BeWare Designs
Own a one-of-a-kind, original painted artwork — a completed piece created with intention, creativity, and artistic expression.
✨ Original, hand-painted artwork (not a print or reproduction)
✨ Ready-to-display statement piece for your home or space
✨ Designed to evoke emotion, creativity, and conversation
✨ A unique work of art that no one else in the world will own
This is more than décor — it’s a collectible piece of art that brings character, depth, and meaning into any space.
Value: $1,500
Start Bid: $300
Minimum Increase: $75
💛 Own something truly unique while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight with an exclusive opportunity to be featured on the cover of Auesomely You Magazine — a platform dedicated to storytelling, advocacy, and impact.
✨ Full magazine cover feature
✨ Editorial spotlight highlighting your story or brand
✨ Increased visibility across Auesomely You platforms
✨ Positioned among voices that are Seen. Heard. Celebrated.
This is more than a feature — it’s your moment to amplify your voice and elevate your presence.
Value: $1,500
Start Bid: $300
Min Increase: $100
💛 Be seen. Be heard. Be celebrated.
Starting bid
By @liviraelingerie
Elevate your confidence with a personalized, luxury lingerie experience designed to help you feel supported, comfortable, and beautifully styled from the inside out.
✨ Professional bra fitting (in-store or concierge service to your home)
✨ Receive 5 bras curated for your body and lifestyle, including:
• Sport
• Strapless
• Everyday basic
• Sexy
• Bralette / wire-free
✨ Includes additional accessories to complete your look
✨ Expert guidance to ensure the perfect fit, comfort, and confidence
This is more than lingerie — it’s an experience centered around confidence, self-care, and feeling your absolute best every day.
Value: $500
Start Bid: $150
Minimum Increase: $25
💛 Feel confident, look amazing, and support a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
(With Lighting Included)
Bring the energy, vibe, and unforgettable atmosphere to your next event with this private DJ experience designed to elevate any celebration.
✨ Professional DJ services for a private event
✨ Includes lighting setup to enhance the experience
✨ Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, parties, or special occasions
✨ Curated music experience to match your vibe and audience
Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or a lively celebration, this experience ensures your event is one to remember.
Value: $600
Start Bid: $220
Minimum Increase: $25
💛 Create an unforgettable experience while supporting autism families.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!