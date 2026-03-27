Auesomely You Cares Inc's Black and Gold Gala Silent Auction

Item #1: Mobile Slime Party Experience

By @onceuponaslimekids

Turn any celebration into an unforgettable, hands-on experience with this interactive mobile slime party designed to bring creativity, fun, and excitement directly to you.

✨ 1-hour guided slime-making experience

✨ Includes up to 8 participants + FREE birthday guest (9 total slimers)

✨ All materials provided for a mess-free, engaging activity

✨ Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or group events

This experience is designed to spark creativity, laughter, and memorable moments for children and families alike — making it the ultimate party upgrade.

Value: $285

Start Bid: $80

Min Increase: $20

💛 Every bid helps support autism families through Auesomely You Cares Inc.