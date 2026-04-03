Auesomely You Cares Inc's Black and Gold Gala Silent Auction April Awareness Month

Item #3: Luxury Self-Care Experience

Bella Lucy Spa x Brittnee Wilder

Step into a deeply restorative experience designed to nurture your mind, body, and spirit through intentional self-care and holistic healing.

✨ Customized facial treatment tailored to your skin’s needs

✨ Deep cleansing, hydration, and skin revitalization

✨ 1-hour immersive sound bowl healing session

✨ Promotes relaxation, emotional balance, and inner clarity

This experience is perfect for anyone seeking a reset — offering both physical rejuvenation and emotional restoration in a calming, intentional environment.

Value: $650

Start Bid: $200

Min Increase: $25

💛 Because self-care is essential — and your bid supports a greater cause.





Please Note: This bundle includes services from two different providers. Sessions will be scheduled separately and are subject to each provider’s availability.