Portland Kinderschule

Hosted by

Portland Kinderschule

About this raffle

Auf in den Sommer! Raffle 2026

Kid Centric Basket
$5

🤪Kid Centric Basket 🤿

Session at Farber Swim School

The Merry Kitchen Kids Cooking Class

Parent's Night Out from KidStrong Lake Oswego

One Month of Class from One River Art + Design School

Tickets to NW Children's Theater

Get Moving Basket
$5

🕺Get Moving🎾

All Day Game Passes from The People's Courts

Intro to Fencing Certificate from NW Fencing

Classes from Movement Gym

Session from Lil' Kickers

Date Night Basket
$5

🎭Date Night😍

Gift Certificate to Campana

Gift Certificate to Echo Theatre Company

Year's Membership to Lan Su Garden

Tickets to Curious Comedy Theater


Adults Only Basket
$5

🍻Adults Only 🥂

Westward Whiskey Tour and Tasting 

Two Bottles of Wine and Tour at Elk Cove Vineyard


Gift Certificates Galor Basket
$5

🎁Gift Certificates Galor 🍔

Laughing Planet

Bundtini's From Nothing Bundt Cakes

Akemi's Sweets

Add a donation for Portland Kinderschule

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!