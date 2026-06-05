Auf in den Sommer! Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
🤪Kid Centric Basket 🤿
Session at Farber Swim School
The Merry Kitchen Kids Cooking Class
Parent's Night Out from KidStrong Lake Oswego
One Month of Class from One River Art + Design School
Tickets to NW Children's Theater
🕺Get Moving🎾
All Day Game Passes from The People's Courts
Intro to Fencing Certificate from NW Fencing
Classes from Movement Gym
Session from Lil' Kickers
🎭Date Night😍
Gift Certificate to Campana
Gift Certificate to Echo Theatre Company
Year's Membership to Lan Su Garden
Tickets to Curious Comedy Theater
🍻Adults Only 🥂
Westward Whiskey Tour and Tasting
Two Bottles of Wine and Tour at Elk Cove Vineyard
🎁Gift Certificates Galor 🍔
Laughing Planet
Bundtini's From Nothing Bundt Cakes
Akemi's Sweets
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