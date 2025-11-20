Offered by

Augsburg University PA Program

About this shop

Augsburg University Physician Assistant Coffee Sale

Snowy Study Roast (whole) item
Snowy Study Roast (whole)
$10

Round and cozy with notes of berry jam, brown sugar, and dark chocolate. Medium roast.

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Snowy Study Roast (ground) item
Snowy Study Roast (ground)
$10

Round and cozy with notes of berry jam, brown sugar, and dark chocolate. Medium roast.

0
Arctic AuggieBrew (whole) item
Arctic AuggieBrew (whole)
$10

A versatile blend designed for cold brew. Rich and syrupy with cherry sweetness and low acidity. Medium roast.

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Arctic AuggieBrew (ground) item
Arctic AuggieBrew (ground)
$10

A versatile blend designed for cold brew. Rich and syrupy with cherry sweetness and low acidity. Medium roast.

0
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