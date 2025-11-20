Augsburg University Physician Assistant Coffee Sale

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Round and cozy with notes of berry jam, brown sugar, and dark chocolate. Medium roast.
Round and cozy with notes of berry jam, brown sugar, and dark chocolate. Medium roast.
A versatile blend designed for cold brew. Rich and syrupy with cherry sweetness and low acidity. Medium roast.
A versatile blend designed for cold brew. Rich and syrupy with cherry sweetness and low acidity. Medium roast.
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