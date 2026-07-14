AUGUST 1 FOOTBALL CLINIC Rosen Centre

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About this event
Orlando, FL 32819, USA
This ticket will admit ONE. Everyone listed on a football roster must be certified. Unfortunately, we can not offer refunds. Please ensure you are on time for the class and stay the entire time. Class starts promptly at 9:00 and doors close sharply at 9:10. Please be considerate to all volunteers taking the class and be on time.
Mid Florida Pop Warner Casino Night 🎲
Join us for an exciting evening of fun, prizes, and fellowship!
📅 Saturday, August 1, 2026
🕖 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 Rosen Centre Hotel
Your ticket includes one admission to an unforgettable night featuring:
♠️ Casino-style games
🎁 Amazing door prizes
🛍️ Silent Auction
🔥 Live Auction
🤝 Great company with the Mid Florida Pop Warner family
After a full day of training, come relax, have fun, and support the children of Mid Florida Pop Warner!
Every ticket purchased helps support our football, cheer, and flag programs, championships, and scholarships.
We look forward to seeing you there!
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