AUGUST 1 FOOTBALL CLINIC Rosen Centre

Mid Florida Pop Warner Casino Night 🎲

Join us for an exciting evening of fun, prizes, and fellowship!

📅 Saturday, August 1, 2026

🕖 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 Rosen Centre Hotel

Your ticket includes one admission to an unforgettable night featuring:

♠️ Casino-style games

🎁 Amazing door prizes

🛍️ Silent Auction

🔥 Live Auction

🤝 Great company with the Mid Florida Pop Warner family

After a full day of training, come relax, have fun, and support the children of Mid Florida Pop Warner!

Every ticket purchased helps support our football, cheer, and flag programs, championships, and scholarships.

We look forward to seeing you there!