September 2025 NACPM Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Have a Confident, Empowered Birth with the Mama Natural Birth Course
Led by Genevieve Howland, bestselling author of The Mama Natural Week-by-Week Guide to Pregnancy & Childbirth, and Certified Nurse Midwife Maura Winkler, this award-winning course (valued at $264) is the most comprehensive natural childbirth education available online.
Whether you're planning a home birth, birth center experience, or a more natural hospital delivery, this self-paced video course covers everything from labor stages and comfort techniques to postpartum care—so you feel fully prepared for one of life’s biggest moments.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Support your natural pregnancy journey with our bestselling essentials! This beautifully curated bundle (valued at $150+) includes:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Thoughtful Gift
Delight someone special with this curated gift box, featuring a hardcover leather journal paired with a matching pen—perfect for capturing thoughts and dreams. Enjoy quiet moments with a ceramic coffee mug and coordinating coaster, while savoring a premium chocolate bar and a soothing blend of fine tea. A perfect balance of inspiration, comfort, and indulgence.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Meet Director Elaine Epstein and watch the documentary Arrest the Midwife at the Mill Valley Film Festival on Saturday, October 4th in the Sequoia Room at 3:45pm https://app.mvff.com/film/arrest-the-midwife#tickets-section
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing