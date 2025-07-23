September 2025 NACPM Auction

Have a Confident, Empowered Birth with the Mama Natural Birth Course

Led by Genevieve Howland, bestselling author of The Mama Natural Week-by-Week Guide to Pregnancy & Childbirth, and Certified Nurse Midwife Maura Winkler, this award-winning course (valued at $264) is the most comprehensive natural childbirth education available online.

Whether you're planning a home birth, birth center experience, or a more natural hospital delivery, this self-paced video course covers everything from labor stages and comfort techniques to postpartum care—so you feel fully prepared for one of life’s biggest moments.



