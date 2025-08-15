August 2025 Play Day

Exhibition - Single
$5

1 exhibition run

Exhibition - 3 runs
$12

3 exhibition runs for $12

Barrels, Poles and Game
$10

Combined ticket with discount for all three events

Barrels
$5
Poles
$5
Game
$5
Open Barrels
$10

Cash Prize Awarded

Non Member Fee
$10

You MUST Select This ticket if you are NOT a member of the PRUC. If you DO NOT SELECT this ticket and are NOT a member of the PRUC, you will NOT be allowed to participate and no refunds will be given.

Office Fee
$5

This ticket is REQUIRED for ALL PARTICIPANTS. If the Fee is NOT Selected, you will NOT be allowed to participate and no refunds will be given.

