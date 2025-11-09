John J. Durbin Fine Arts Foundation

Hosted by

John J. Durbin Fine Arts Foundation

About this event

AUGUST 6 | Math Jumpstart | Grades 4 & 5

142 Brighton Lake Rd

Brighton, MI 48116, USA

General Admission
$50

10 left!

Your donation to the John J. Durbin Fine Arts Foundation is tax-deductible. The foundation fully funds this workshop as part of our community mission. Families who would like to support future programming may make a scholarship donation of $25 per workshop hour to help sustain these offerings. Your donation supports the program as a whole and is fully tax-deductible.


Thank you for your connection to Project Wonder,

John J. Durbin Fine Arts Foundation Board of Directors

EIN#84-3444997

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!