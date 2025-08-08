August 8, 2025 FoodRx with Chef Matt Palamara

Join us for a night where healthy cooking meets community bonding. This month, we’ll focus on how cooking and sharing meals can elevate your wellness journey. By supporting your health, you also uplift others around you. Let’s gather and cook up some delicious plant-forward recipes with Executive Chef Matt Palamara. Together, we'll learn how whole foods can serve as culinary medicine while enjoying an educational and fun atmosphere. Space is limited to 20 guests, so don’t miss out on this flavorful opportunity—register early!